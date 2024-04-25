Driver who crashed into car and fled, jailed

A man has been jailed after he ignored a red light, seriously injured another driver, and fled the scene.

Steven Codona, from Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, collided with a Peugeot 307 that was turning right at Churchill Road on 22 May 2002 at about 16:30 BST.

A driver, 60, had to undergo surgery to repair an open fracture to his ankle and was treated for injuries to his collar bone, pelvis, sternum, ribs and lungs.

Codona, 30, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years behind bars at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday. He was also disqualified from driving for six years and three months.

Codona was driving a Nissan Terrano, in Wisbech when he ignored the traffic lights at Falcon Road.

Police said he collided with a Peugeot 307 that was turning right which caused the car to spin. His Nissan then flipped onto its roof on a grass verge.

Codona, of Mount Pleasant, and his passenger got out and fled without calling for help.

Emergency services arrived and the driver of the Peugeot was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Codona was arrested a short time later.

'Considerable rehabilitation'

PC Andy Holliday said: “Codona showed absolutely no consideration for the safety of others as he blatantly ignored a red light - with serious consequences.

“The victim suffered significant injuries and required a long stay in hospital with considerable rehabilitation.

“I’m pleased Codona has faced justice for his dangerous actions that caused such distress to an innocent man.”

