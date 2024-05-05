Driver dies after crashing into White House gate

A driver has died after crashing a vehicle into a gate at the White House, authorities say.

The driver was found dead in the vehicle following the crash shortly before 10.30pm on Saturday, the US Secret Service said in a statement.

They crashed into an outer perimeter gate of the White House complex while travelling "at a high rate of speed", they added.

Security on site got the driver out of the vehicle and attempted to give them aid, but they were already dead when found.

The Secret Service said security protocols were implemented but there was no threat to the White House.

The driver was not immediately identified.

The Secret Service will continue to investigate the incident while the Washington Metropolitan Police Department looks into "fatal crash portion", the agency added.

Anthony Guglielmi, communications chief for the Secret Service, tweeted just after midnight on Sunday saying there were still limited traffic closures in effect nearby as police and emergency services remained at the scene.

He added there was "no threat or public safety implications".