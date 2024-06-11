Driver ejected from vehicle after ‘high impact collision’ on Sleater Kinney Road

Two men were hospitalized over the weekend after a wreck on Sleater Kinney Road Northeast, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Both drivers were taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, said Lt. Mike Brooks.

About 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a man in his 20s, who allegedly was exceeding the speed limit and driving under the influence, is accused of running a stop sign at 26th Avenue Northeast and crashing into a driver in his 30s on southbound Sleater Kinney Road.

The causing driving was ejected from his vehicle by what Sheriff Derek Sanders described on social media as a “high impact collision.”

“Alcohol is suspected to be a factor, and Thurston County Public Works is en route to shut down the intersection for an extended period of time while collision reconstruction occurs,” Sanders wrote.