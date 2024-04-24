Driver fleeing cops with 2-month-old crashes, fatally injuring infant, NC deputies say

A driver fled from the cops with a 2-month-old in his car, then crashed and left the infant behind as he ran away, North Carolina deputies said.

The 2-month-old died from injuries sustained in the crash, and the 28-year-old man is now charged with murder, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Alton Bright Jr. is accused of fleeing a traffic stop in Greensboro at around 11:15 p.m. on April 16, deputies said in a news release. As the deputy tried to make the stop, Bright drove away “at a high rate of speed” with an adult passenger and three juveniles, officials said.

The deputy pursued the car for about a mile, until Bright crashed in front of a school, according to a report.

Bright got out of the car and ran away on foot while deputies helped the injured passengers, authorities said. Other than the 2-month-old, the occupants had non-life-threatening injuries.

Bright was taken into custody and charged with felony hit-and-run with serious injury, as well as charges of drug possession, firearm possession and traffic infractions, Guilford County jail records show.

He was booked in jail April 17. His attorney information is not available in jail records.

In an update a few days later, Guilford deputies said the 2-month-old had died from injuries caused by the crash. On April 23, Bright was also charged with second-degree murder, according to deputies.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office told McClatchy News there was no familial relationship between Bright and the child.

“The loss of a child is a heartbreaking event that no family should ever have to endure,” Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers said. “Let us come together as a community to support each other and recommit ourselves to ensuring the safety of all who travel on our roads.”

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.

Greensboro is roughly an 80-mile drive northwest from Raleigh.

What to do if you’re in a car crash

More than 5 million traffic accidents were reported by police in 2020, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“No one wants to get into a car crash. But being prepared and knowing what to do if you are involved in an accident can save lives, reduce injuries and make the claims process simpler and easier,” the Insurance Information Institute said on its website.

Here are 10 things you should do if you’re in a car crash:

Pull the vehicle over to a safe place on the side of the road if possible.

Assess any possible injuries and make sure everyone is OK.

Call 911 if anyone is injured.

Assess the car damage and take photos if possible.

Don’t leave the scene.

If the vehicle involved was unattended, leave a note with your name and phone number.

Note the names and contact information of everyone in the crash, the makes and models of the cars, and the location of the crash.

Ask other drivers for a license, car registration and insurance ID.

Report the crash to police or highway patrol.

File an accident report even if police can’t come to the scene, and notify your insurance shortly after.

