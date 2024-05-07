Driver gets stuck in mud on closed Death Valley road, photo shows. Rangers warn others

Helena Wegner
·2 min read

A driver turned onto a closed road in Death Valley National Park and ended up stuck in deep mud, park officials said.

Now rangers are warning other visitors about staying away from closed areas.

The driver in a tan Toyota truck turned down Hunter Mountain Road and then had to call for help when they couldn’t get out, the national park said in a May 7 Facebook post.

Hunter Mountain Road is a scenic 10.7-mile trail, according to AllTrails.

Rangers said multiple other four-wheel-drive vehicles have gotten stuck on the closed road and needed assistance.

Now they are asking the public to avoid driving down this road when it’s not open.

“Rescue in this remote part of the park may be extremely delayed,” rangers said. “There is no cell service in most Death Valley wilderness areas and tow costs are extremely expensive.”

Additionally, roads can get damaged when drivers travel on them while they are muddy. They can also create deep ruts, making it unsafe for other drivers, park officials said.

There isn’t an “estimated time of reopening” for this road.

A Porsche SUV became stuck in the mud in Death Valley National Park after illegally off-roading, rangers said.
A Porsche SUV became stuck in the mud in Death Valley National Park after illegally off-roading, rangers said.

Other visitors get stuck at park

This isn’t the first time a park visitor has gotten a vehicle stuck.

Tourists following a GPS made a wrong turn and ended up lost in the park last year on July 4, McClatchy News reported. They drove across a salt flat toward Badwater Road out of fear they would run out of gas but ended up stuck.

Then on Dec. 22, two men were off-roading in a Porsche SUV near near Badwater Basin when they got lodged in the mud, McClatchy News reported.

Park rangers told the men park staff would need to “monitor the extraction” of their vehicle. Instead, the men hired a person in a truck to tow the SUV out of the mud, rangers said.

The tow truck also ended up stuck.

The national park saw more than 1.1 million visitors in 2023.

Group illegally drove over protected beach home of threatened species, CA officials say

‘Entire lake’ migrates 2 miles north when strong winds hit Death Valley, officials say

Death Valley’s temporary lake is so deep, you can kayak on it — and some have. See it

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Kingston cruise companies fear losing thousands of passengers while awaiting bridge repair

    Cruise boat operators in Kingston, Ont., say they're already losing passengers and are poised to lose tens of thousands more if the federal government sticks to its timeline for fixing the LaSalle Causeway.Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) estimates the causeway — damaged at the end of March and closed to all traffic since — won't be fixed until July.Now more than a month since the unexpected closure, companies have described the department having a "lack of urgency" in finding a sol

  • Tesla's 'apocalypse-proof' Cybertruck thwarted by sand, snow, and regulator recalls

    Tesla's Cybertruck doesn't appear as "apocalypse-proof" as suggested, with the $60,000+ vehicle getting stuck in rough terrain and facing recalls.

  • Bear dragged away car crash victim’s body

    Car hit barriers and plunged into woods next to highway in Massachusetts

  • Commercial jet maker Airbus is staying humble even as Boeing flounders. There's a reason for that

    FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — In the latest round of their decades-long battle for dominance in commercial aircraft, Europe’s Airbus established a clear sales lead over Boeing even before the American company encountered more fallout from manufacturing problems and ongoing safety concerns. Airbus has outpaced Boeing for five straight years in plane orders and deliveries, and just reported a 28% quarterly increase in net profit. It was already winning market share by beating Boeing to develop a line

  • Man shot pregnant woman after Palmetto car crash in road rage, Manatee deputies say

    Manatee deputies say the man fired seven rounds into the vehicle, striking a woman pregnant with twins.

  • These 12 Compact Cars Have the Best Gas Mileage — and Can Save You $900 a Year

    As gas prices start to ramp up for the summer due to consumer demand and refinery maintenance, considering a smaller car might be the best option if you're looking for a new, affordable vehicle....

  • Hyundai, Ford among 257,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

    The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 257,495 vehicles. This includes Hyundai and Ford vehicles.

  • View the 2025 Subaru Forester From Every Angle

    It's a much nicer Subaru Forester for 2025, but still the same kind of car. It offers the same value proposition and the same go-anywhere ground clearance and all-wheel drive as before.

  • It's a Much Nicer Subaru Forester for 2025

    If a tree falls in the forest, a Forester driver isn’t going to hear it.

  • Cases of Coors spill on highway as truck overturns, CA cops say. ‘Don’t get any ideas’

    “Apparently the mountains aren’t turning blue, but the cans are.”

  • 10 Vandalized Dream Cars That Will Shake You

    Check out these heartbreaking photos of destroyed collector cars.

  • China's COMAC to expand Shanghai C919 plane factory as orders grow

    China's COMAC is expanding production facilities for its homegrown C919 jets in Shanghai, according to one of the project contractors, as the state-owned planemaker ramps up manufacturing to fulfill hundreds of new orders. China Aviation Planning and Design Institute (Group) Co. Ltd. (AVIC-CAPDI), a state-owned provider of aviation planning and construction services, said on its WeChat account at the end of April that the company had "recently won the bid for the second phase of the C919 large passenger aircraft batch production capacity construction project". AVIC-APC said the project was in Pudong, Shanghai, and had a total construction area of 330,000 square meters.

  • Nvidia Backs UK Self-Driving Startup Wayve in $1 Billion Round

    (Bloomberg) -- US chipmaker Nvidia Corp. is investing in Wayve Technologies Ltd., joining a $1.05 billion funding round for the UK startup that wants to get its autonomous-driving technology into cars.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Says a Cease-Fire Plan Backed by Hamas Falls ShortTrump Judge Indefinitely Postpones Documents Case TrialApple Revamps iPads With AI-Focused Pro Model, Bigger AirEinhorn Says Markets Are ‘Broken.’ Here’s What Data ShowsThe raise — one of the largest ever for a Europea

  • French carmakers target fourfold jump in EV sales by 2027

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's car industry will aim to ramp up electric car sales fourfold by 2027 under a strategy agreement to be signed with the government on Monday, just as the president of China embarks on a state visit in the country. French President Emmanuel Macron has set a goal for the nation's carmakers to produce two million electric or hybrid vehicles by the end of the decade, even as they face tough competition from top producer China. Under a new medium-term planning agreement with the government, the industry is set to agree to an interim goal of 800,000 electric vehicle sales by 2027, up from 200,000 in 2022, according to a finance ministry briefing.

  • Fishing boat sinks at U.S. border near Victoria, hundreds of litres of diesel aboard

    HENRY ISLAND, WASH. — The United States Coast Guard says it's working to mitigate a pollution threat after a fishing boat sank just over the Canada-U. S. border not far from Victoria. The coast guard says in a social media statement that a man and his dog were rescued off Henry Island in the San Juan Islands after the 14-metre commercial fishing boat the Chief Joseph went down on Friday. It says the man and the dog made it to a life raft before the boat sank and both were rescued from Henry Isla

  • I-95 reopens in Connecticut after fiery crash closed it for days

    Politicians applaud resumption of traffic on I-95 after flaming crash and closure in Connecticut

  • Two police officers hurt in chainsaw chase incident

    A 27-year-old man was arrested after the disturbance on Glasgow Road, Paisley, on Monday afternoon.

  • Tesla lays off more staff in software, service teams, Electrek reports

    The move comes after the Elon Musk-led automaker disbanded its EV charging department following Tesla's announcement last month that it was reducing its global workforce by more than 10%. Tesla, whose shares were up more than 1%, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Tesla has been under pressure from dropping sales and an intensifying price war among automakers as elevated interest rates have slowed the adoption of electric vehicles.

  • Crash near Mass. highway causes wires to fall across road

    A portion of the Lowell Connector was shut down Monday afternoon after a crash that caused wires to fall.

  • 2025 Subaru Forester First Drive: Improved but incomplete

    The Subaru Forester was redesigned for 2025, but not comprehensively. This already-solid entry got better, but we think the best is yet to come.