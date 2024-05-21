Drivers warned of 90-minute delays on M25 during busiest May bank holiday weekend since 2019

Neil Lancefield
·2 min read
(Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)
(Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

Drivers are being warned over congestion ahead of what is expected to be the busiest late May bank holiday weekend on the roads since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Motoring services company the RAC predicted more than 20 million leisure trips by car will be made between Friday and bank holiday Monday.

That would be the most for the late May bank holiday weekend since 2019.

The worst day to travel is likely to be Friday, as the start of the long weekend coincides with the beginning of half-term for many schools.

Transport analytics company Inrix warned that journeys on the M25 clockwise between Junction 7 for the M23 and Junction 21 for the M1 are expected to be delayed by more than 90 minutes in the late afternoon on Friday.

Delays are anticipated to reach an hour on a 45-mile southbound stretch of the M5 – a popular holiday route – from Junction 16 north of Bristol to Junction 25 for Taunton, Somerset.

RAC spokesperson Alice Simpson said: “Our research suggests this weekend could be the busiest of the year so far on the roads, with millions of people embarking on getaway trips to make the most of the three days and, for those with school age children, the start of the half-term holiday.

“In fact, we’re looking at possible leisure traffic volumes returning to levels similar to what we last saw in 2019 before the coronavirus outbreak, as drivers’ desire to make the most of the UK increases.

“And, in those places where the warm spring sunshine makes its presence felt, the number of people deciding to get behind the wheel and head for the coast or countryside will only go up, swelling the overall volume of cars on the roads.”

Inrix transportation analyst Bob Pishue said: “With near-record number of travellers expected to be on the roads over the holiday period, drivers should be prepared for long delays, especially in and around major cities and towards the coasts.

“The best general advice to anyone spending time away from home this weekend is to travel as early or as late in the day as possible to avoid the worst delays.”

There will also be disruption to train services this weekend as Network Rail carries out engineering projects.

Services on the West Coast Main Line will be reduced due to work around Crewe and Carlisle.

Trains will also be affected by track renewals between Carstairs and Lanark in Scotland, while there will be significant changes to services on the Great Eastern Main Line because of work building a new station at Beaulieu Park to the east of Chelmsford.

Network Rail says it often carries out major engineering work over bank holiday periods to reduce the number of passengers impacted.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • How did Iran's president end up on half-century-old US-made helicopter?

    The US-made Bell 212 that crashed on Sunday with President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several members of their entourage on board was most likely purchased during the rule of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

  • 3 dead, 5 injured in evening boat crash north of Kingston

    Three people are dead and five others injured in what police are calling a "horrible" collision involving two boats on a lake north of Kingston, Ont. Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened in the Buck Bay area of Bobs Lake after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. It involved "an open bow fishing-style boat" and a speedboat, they said.Emergency crews from surrounding regions, along with the 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron out of CFB Trenton, responded to the call around 9:45 p.m.OPP said two of t

  • Tugboats escort ship that caused deadly Baltimore bridge collapse back to port

    BALTIMORE (AP) — The recovery from the deadly Baltimore bridge collapse reached a significant milestone Monday as the ill-fated container ship Dali was slowly escorted back to port, its damaged bow still covered with smashed shipping containers, fallen steel trusses and mangled concrete. Nearly two months have passed since the Dali lost power and crashed into one of the bridge’s supporting columns, killing six construction workers and halting most maritime traffic through the Port of Baltimore.

  • 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

    Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...

  • Tourists disembark boat after fatal collision on the Danube River in Hungary

    Police say two people have died and five are missing following a boat collision on the Danube River in Hungary. Police said they determined that a river cruise boat had been in the area at the time of the accident. They stopped a cruise boat with a damaged hull near the town of Komarom, more than 50 miles (80 kilometers) further upriver.

  • Horrific car crash leaves a high school senior dead and another injured

    Dashboard camera video caught alleged drunk driver suspect Taeyoung Kim slamming into 17-year-old Marko Niketic's car, just days before the senior's prom and graduation.

  • Ship that caused deadly Baltimore bridge collapse has been refloated and is moving back to port

    BALTIMORE (AP) — The container ship that caused the deadly collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge was refloated Monday and has begun moving back to port. The Dali has remained at the collapse site since it lost power and crashed into one of the bridge’s supporting columns on March 26, killing six construction workers and snarling traffic into Baltimore Harbor. Monday morning's high tide was expected to bring the best conditions for crews to refloat and start moving the ship, according

  • These 10 Luxury Cars Break Down More Quickly Than the Average Vehicle

    Luxury cars are enticed with all manner of features to splash money on, from refined interiors and classic finishes to fancy technology and high-powered engines. It's easy to be swayed by the allure...

  • Man who killed father in head-on crash jailed

    Lucian Abbey, 51, died when his Ford Transit van was hit by an overtaking vehicle, a court hears.

  • 5 Expensive Cars That Leave Owners the Least Satisfied

    Do you have that one friend or family member who seems to always complain about their car - or maybe you're that person? Perhaps the car or SUV didn't live up to the hype and left...

  • Saudi Arabia's national carrier orders more than 100 new Airbus jets as it ramps up tourism push

    RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia's national airline ordered more than 100 new Airbus jets, a reflection of the kingdom's ambitious drive to lure more tourists. Saudia Group, which represents the Saudia airline and its budget carrier Flyadeal, said Monday that it ordered 105 aircraft from the French aerospace company's A320neo family of jets, including 12 A320neos and 93 A321neos. That brings Saudia Group's Airbus aircraft order backlog to 144 of the A320neo family planes. Saudia said it is in

  • 6 dead, 10 injured in Idaho car collision involving large passenger van

    Idaho State Police are investigating a car accident involving a large passenger van traveling through Idaho Falls that resulted in six deaths

  • Former Iranian official partly blames US sanctions for the helicopter crash that killed its president

    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran on Sunday. He was traveling in a US-manufactured Bell 212.

  • Newly Released Footage Allegedly Shows Moment After 15-Year-Old Girl Killed in Boating Accident

    Newly released video showed a boat owner moments before and after his vessel was allegedly involved in an accident that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old girl on May 11 in Coral Gables, Florida, reports say.According to law enforcement officials, the victim, Ella Adler, was waterskiing when she fell into the water while being towed. She was struck by another vessel, which did not stop, and succumbed to her injuries.Attorney Lauren Field Krasnoff, who represents boat owner Carlos “Bill” Guillermo Alonso, said the video shows his boat leaving the dock and returning after the incident, and supports Alonso’s claim that if he hit Adler, he was unaware of it.Krasnoff told Storyful that the video depicts Alonso alone, sober, and calm as he docked the boat. She expressed hopes that the footage would dispel the “unfounded rumors” surrounding Alonso and the incident.“Bill will continue to cooperate with law enforcement in every possible way,” she stated. Credit: Bill Alonso via Storyful

  • Two dead, five missing after boat collision on Danube in Hungary

    Two people were killed and five others were missing after a small motor boat collided with a cruise ship on the Danube River north of Budapest late on Saturday, Hungarian police said on Sunday. Disaster response units, including 95 personnel, 25 vessels and drones were still searching for the five missing people along the entire Hungarian section of the Danube downstream from the site, police said in a statement. A spokesperson for the Budapest police, Soma Csecsi, said eight adults were aboard the small motor boat at the time of the collision.

  • Rules of the Road: Interested in the history of road striping? No crying over spilled milk

    One of the biggest challenges for striping paint manufacturers is ensuring visibility in wet and dark conditions.

  • Chevrolet Suburban Luggage Test: How much fits behind the third row?

    If you need to carry seven people and all their stuff, you're going to need a Suburban.

  • 16 Best Used Cars To Shop For This Memorial Day Weekend

    Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer in the United States, which means it's when millions of Americans will be hopping into their cars for road trips. If you're in the market for a new set...

  • Refreshed (and modified?) Ford Mavericks caught undisguised on public roads

    Two overhauled Ford Maverick prototypes were spotted on public roads with new exterior and interior styling and equipment. Is this the refreshed truck?

  • Ford backs new US rules to cut vehicle emissions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co said on Monday it backs the Biden administration's moves to dramatically cut vehicle emissions through 2032, rejecting Republican arguments the new climate rules are bad for business. The second largest U.S. automaker said it supports the Environmental Protection Agency's regulations announced in March to cut passenger vehicle fleetwide tailpipe emissions by nearly 50% by 2032 over 2027 levels. "Complying with emissions regulations requires lengthy advance planning, and Ford has taken steps to transform its business to ensure compliance with stricter emissions standards," the Dearborn-based automaker said.