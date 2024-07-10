Madelyn Cline and Pete Davidson Reportedly Break Up After a Year of Dating

Back in September 2023, the internet came to the realization that Pete Davidson had yet again pulled another gorgeous girl and collectively lost its sh*t (it's me, hi, I'm the internet). We've witnessed Pete's undeniable ~rizz~ in action since he was engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018, and again in 2022 when he briefly dated Kim Kardashian after her split with Kanye West. Oh, and that other blip in time when he was rumored to be dating EmRata. Pete was also romantically linked to Bodies Bodies Bodies star Chase Sui Wonders throughout 2023, and last fall, sources first suspected that he and Madelyn Cline were an item. 👀

After Madelyn and her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes called it quits in 2021, she was reportedly linked to DJ Zack Bia. Pete and Madelyn, though? This was a surprising duo, and of course, everyone had thoughts. TL;DR: the vibe was very much...

Despite being in a full-on different calendar year where they're reportedly no longer together, we know you're likely totally still wondering how these two crossed paths. Therefore, we've conducted ~research~ and collected the receipts for ya. Ahead, find Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline's full relationship timeline.

September 22, 2023

According to multiple sources, Pete and Madelyn are a full-on item. Us Weekly reported that they had a "low-key" breakfast at the Beverly Hills Hotel in LA.

"Pete and Madelyn are dating. They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning," an anonymous source dished to Us Weekly. "They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats."

As for his recent split with Chase Sui Wonders, the insider added that "there's no bad blood or any hard feelings between them" and that their relationship "had simply run its course."

Several sources also confirmed to People that Pete and Madelyn are (for real) dating, and I'm here on the sidelines like:

September 25, 2023

Amid reports that Pete and Madelyn are romantically linked, the Outer Banks actor was spotted supporting the comedian during his stand-up show at The Chelsea in Las Vegas. Per Page Six, the pair stayed in Vegas for 24 hours and spent most of their time at the Allē Lounge on 6. They also reportedly stayed at the "luxurious" Crockfords Entertainment Suite at the Resorts World. You know what they say: what happens in Vegas... 👀

September 26, 2023

An insider dished all about Pete and Madelyn's 'ship to Us Weekly and noted that "Madelyn and Pete have been dating for several weeks but have grown close fairly quickly."

The duo reportedly "wanted to keep things under wraps" and "assumed there would be a whole frenzy surrounding their relationship." The source also said that Pete and Madelyn had "hoped to remain low-key for a while" because the Outer Banks star is "a really private person."

"They’ve spent a lot of time together and have built a strong bond in a short period of time," the insider revealed, adding that they've bonded with each other's friends and family.

"Pete loves Madelyn’s dry sense of humor which he thinks is adorable because he’s the same way," the insider said. "They’re thankful they have a loyal group of close friends because they’ve hung out with several people at a number of events and nobody has leaked their romance."

September 27, 2023

A few days after they were spotted in Vegas together, the Daily Mail reported that the duo was flying out of Phoenix, Arizona. A source told the outlet that they are having "fun" and Madelyn doesn't see it as a long-term commitment. "Madelyn anticipates her current relationship with Pete as just a good time and it will not be her last one," the insider dished. "She thinks he is hilarious, and fun and she is all about hanging out with him, but she is 25, and she doesn't want anything serious, she wants to chase fun, and she thinks Pete thinks the same and their relationship is all about having a good time."

They added, "It is in no way serious, she is taking it day by day and that is all that works for her right now, Pete shouldn't expect her to be his soulmate, she is not giving off those vibes."

October 14, 2023

Madelyn and Pete's 'ship seems to be heating up, according to Entertainment Tonight. A source told the outlet, "Things between Madelyn and Pete seem to be getting more serious. Madelyn sat in the audience next to Pete's family while he hosted SNL last night. She looked comfortable with them and seemed happy to be there and proud of him."



The pair also headed to an after-party together at Catch Steak, and several sources opened up about their connection at the event. Some even went on to say that the couple was "not very social" with other attendees (including Ice Spice and Taylor Swift, nbd).

Per People, Pete and Madelyn were "very lovey, very cute, but they kept to themselves," and overall were "not very social." 'Kay!

November 20, 2023

Another day, another report. An anonymous source spoke to Us Weekly about Pete's family's feelings toward Madelyn. "Pete’s mom and sister think Madelyn is lovely. They’re very happy for Pete," the source told the outlet.

"Things are going really well with Madelyn and Pete, but they’re trying their best to keep a low-key romance," the insider continued. "They have both dated people in the public eye before and are trying to maintain more privacy this time around."

They plan to "show support" for each other when they're promoting projects, but as for a red carpet hard launch, it won't happen "anytime soon," according to the source.

December 28, 2023

The duo was spotted at Bobo's Café in Somers, New York a few days after Christmas, per a video posted by TMZ. And because we know you're curious, the comedian reportedly ordered an iced matcha latte and then smoked a cigarette outside. Truly the most Pete-coded experience if ya ask us lol.

January 9, 2024

Pete's latest standup special, Turbo Fonzarelli, dropped, and eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice that Madelyn was featured in a slideshow that accompanied the end credits. 👀

The pic in question, you ask? Behold:

madelyn cline in the end credits of the first episode of pete davidson’s new show! pic.twitter.com/zrygTm1p1I — madelyn cline updates (@mclineupdates) January 9, 2024

In the photo, the Outer Banks actor is seated on a private jet and gazing out of the plane’s window as one does when they're young, rich, and successful.

Brb, manifesting these vibes and these vibes only for 2024.

January 28, 2024

The celebs were spotted together as they left Pete's comedy show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. And although the former SNL star and Glass Onion actor were both wearing baseball hats and generally maintaining a low-key vibe, they obvi couldn't escape the paparazzi.

Madelyn Cline and Pete Davidson are seen leaving his comedy show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania recently pic.twitter.com/43uo7DUP2j — madelyn cline updates (@mclineupdates) January 29, 2024

April 18, 2024

After an extremely low-key few months, a source told Us Weekly that Pete and Madelyn are still going strong and totally in love.

“They are very much in love,” the insider said. “One of the reasons their relationship works so well is because they’re both independent and give each other space to miss each other.”

July 9, 2024

Three months after ^^^ that, an insider dished to The Sun that Pete and Madelyn's relationship "fizzled out." "They ended things fairly recently, and I understand it was amicable," the source revealed. Neither Pete nor Madelyn have confirmed the nature of their 'ship since the report surfaced.

That's everything for now. Off to spiral over which woman in Hollywood could be Pete's next GF, bye!







