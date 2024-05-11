Drug alert issued after multiple overdoses reported in Prince Albert, Wahpeton Dakota Nation

Naloxone — which is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose — was administered in six of the eight overdose cases reported in the Prince Albert area over a 24-hour period this week, the province says. (Alexander Quon/CBC - image credit)

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Health has issued a drug alert after first responders were called to several overdoses in the Prince Albert area in a 24-hour period.

Parkland Ambulance workers have attended to eight reported drug overdoses in Prince Albert and Wahpeton Dakota Nation, within a 24-hour span over Wednesday and Thursday, according to an alert issued by the province on Friday.

The alert says there is an elevated risk of overdose and death from drugs in the region, but in most cases, it's not known what substance was involved in the overdoses, according to the alert.

The ministry says it does not know what the drug that's causing the overdoses looks like or what it is sold as.

In one case, the ministry says carfentanil is a suspected substance, and may have been taken through IV injection.

Naloxone — which is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose — was administered in six of the eight cases.

The alert did not indicate the condition of the people involved in eight overdose cases.

The alert will remain in effect until next week on Friday.

The alert recommends anyone using street drugs reduce their risk by getting a naloxone kit. Locations where they are available can be found by calling 811.

People who are using drugs alone can also call the National Overdose Response Service, an overdose prevention hotline, at 1-888-688-6677, the alert said.

The province also reminds people about the Good Samaritan Act. Under that law, no one who seeks emergency medical or police assistance can be charged or convicted of simple drug possession if the evidence was discovered because they sought help or stayed at the scene of the emergency.

More information on overdoses can be found on the ministry's website.