Duke of Westminster wedding LIVE: Prince Williams joins crowds of well-wishers in Chester ahead of society wedding of year

Duke of Westminster wedding LIVE: Prince Williams joins crowds of well-wishers in Chester ahead of society wedding of year

Crowds of well-wishers are lining the streets of Chester where the billionaire Duke of Westminster is to marry Olivia Henson in the society wedding of the year.

Prince William, a close friend of Hugh Grosvenor, is acting as an usher at the wedding, and was pictured arriving at Chester Cathedral on Friday morning.

He made a swift and understated entrance, exiting a black van and heading straight into the venue with his head bowed.

Outside, large crowds of people gathered along nearby streets, ahead of the ceremony which is set to begin at midday and will have around 400 guests.

Ms Henson, 31, will be driven in a vintage Bentley to the cathedral, which will be adorned with birch trees lining its aisle, it was revealed on Friday.

The Duke of Westminster, 33, topped The Sunday Times 40 Under 40 Rich List earlier this year with a fortune of £10.1 billion, and is a godson of King Charles.

The Prince of Wales arrives for the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Speaking ahead of the wedding, a spokesperson for the couple said it was “an incredibly special day” and they were “very much looking forward to the service”.

The couple has chosen to have “100 per cent British” flowers for the wedding, using seasonal blooms from local artisan growers, along with foliage from the grounds of Grosvenor’s Eaton Estate.

Eaton sits in just shy of 11,000 acres of parkland and formal gardens just outside Chester City Centre, and has been home to the Grosvenor family since the 1400s.

Designed by floral studio Flower & Press, the wedding flowers include rambling roses, philadelphus, campanula and orlaya grandiflora, while birch trees will line the inside of the Cathedral.

Crowds pictured in Chester on Friday morning (Getty Images)

After the wedding, the flowers will be repurposed, with all possible made into bouquets and delivered to local charities, churches and organisations. The birch trees will be relocated to the Eaton Estate.

Ahead of the service, Miss Henson will travel to the Cathedral with her father, Rupert Henson in a vintage Bentley originally made for Walter Owen Bentley, the founder of the famous motor firm, in 1930.

The wedding will be led and officiated by the Dean of Chester, the Very Revd Dr Tim Stratford.

The Bishop of Chester, the Right Revd Mark Tanner, will preach at the ceremony while Revd Canon Rosie Woodall will lead prayers.

The service will be sung by the Chester Cathedral Choir, conducted by organist and master of the choristers Philip Rushforth. They will be accompanied by a group of musicians from North West England.

The Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson (PA Media)

After the ceremony, the Duke and Duchess of Westminster will travel back to Eaton Estate, where they will host a private wedding reception for guests.

Speaking ahead of the wedding, a spokesperson for the Duke and Miss Henson said: “This is an incredibly special day for the Duke and Miss Henson and they are very much looking forward to the service.

“It means a lot to them to marry in Chester Cathedral, especially given the Grosvenor family’s long and close personal connection to both the Cathedral and the city of Chester.

Olivia Henson will arrive at her wedding in a vintage Bentley (Bentley)

“The couple have also been moved by the messages of support they have received from around the region and are hugely grateful that people want to share in their happiness.

“The Duke and Miss Henson have taken a great deal of care in planning the wedding, putting their own personal stamp on all the arrangements and have made a conscious effort to involve local and regional suppliers in several aspects of the day.”

Prince William will be an usher at the ceremony, but his brother the Duke of Sussex is not expected to be there after it was reportedly mutually agreed he would not attend, amid a long-running rift between the princes.

The Princess of Wales, who has been out of the spotlight as she undergoes treatment for cancer, is also not expected to attend.

Hugh Grosvenor, left, and Prince William are close friends (PA Archive)

The King, the groom’s godfather, and Queen are also not due to be at the ceremony either, having been at D-Day commemorations in France on Thursday.

The Duke of Westminster is godfather to William’s son, Prince George, and also, reportedly, to Harry’s son Prince Archie.

Ten-year-old George is not expected to attend the wedding as it falls on a school day.

Born in January 1991, Hugh Grosvenor grew up in Cheshire at Eaton Hall.

His mother, Natalia, has Russian lineage and includes Tsar Nicholas I and the writer Alexander Pushkin among her ancestors.

He went to Ellesmere College, a co-educational day school in Shrophire, where fees are £6,000 per term, and went on to study Countryside Management at Newcastle University.

He inherited his title and the Grosvenor Estate following the death of his late father Gerald, the 6th Duke, in 2016, and now runs global property company Grosvenor Group Limited.

W.O. Bentley pictured with the car (Bentley)

Grosvenor Group owns about 300 acres of land in Mayfair and Belgravia, as well as major city centre developments such as Liverpool’s ONE shopping centre.

The Duke also supports a number of charitable organisations. He is chair of trustees of the Westminster Foundation, which supports and gives opportunities to vulnerable young people and their families.

He also supports the Defence and National Rehabilitation Centre, a charity set up by his father which supports wounded British military veterans. During the pandemic he donated £12.5 million to support the NHS and £1 million to the University of Oxford to fund research projects.

He has three sisters, Lady Tamara, 42, a close friend of Prince William; Lady Edwina, 41, a prison reform campaigner who is married to TV presenter and historian Dan Snow; and Lady Viola, 29.

The Duke asked Ms Henson, his then-girlfriend of two years, to marry him while staying at Eaton Hall last April.

Ms Henson works as an account manager for Belazu, a B-Corp certified food company based in London.

Speaking to local newspaper the Chester Standard, the Duke recently said he was “unbelievably excited” about his wedding and “unbelievably grateful” for the support of local people.

He told the newspaper the couple plans to live in Chester as a married couple.“We'll be building our lives together and we're slowly transitioning to move up from London and be much more permanent here and really putting roots down,” he said. “So yes, it was a really easy decision in the end."