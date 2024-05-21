Dwayne Johnson Calls His Daughter His 'Greatest Motivation' as He Wraps “Moana 2”: 'Most Comforting Inspiration'

The actor is dad to daughters Simone, 22, Jasmine, 8, and Tiana, 6

Dwayne Johnson/Instagram Dwayne Johnson with his daughters

Dwayne Johnson is seeing how far he'll go with the help of his daughters.

On Monday, May 20, the actor, 52, shared a carousel of photos on Instagram as he finished up the voice recordings for his character Maui in Moana 2. In the photos, Johnson can be seen in a recording studio, giving one of his daughters a fist bump as she watches him perform.

His daughter can later be seen adjusting the equipment for him and recording her dad on an iPhone. "That’s an official wrap (for now) on MAUI’s portion of our upcoming MOANA 2," Johnson wrote in his caption.

"As you see I had the greatest motivation to help me push thru to keep me strong 😉❤️," he continued. "The more down this windy road of life I go, the more I realize that my greatest and most comforting inspiration and joy, is being loved by my daughters."

"I have a feeling this little one already knows that about her daddy."

Johnson is dad to daughter Simone, 22, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia. He is also dad to daughters Jasmine, 8, and Tiana, 6, with wife Lauren Hashian.

In a March Instagram post, the Black Adam star showed off his girl dad skills as he posted a clip of himself getting his makeup done by his two younger daughters.

"Daddy can we give you a makeover," Johnson wrote in the caption of the video, which showed him with a face full of pink makeup. "No baby, daddy has a zoom meeting in 10min. PLEASE it'll be quick! Ok, but make it quick but only do my nails and make me look handsome."

However, Johnson explained, as a result of the DIY makeup job, his Zoom meeting was canceled, his "two tornadoes point and laugh uncontrollably with no mercy judgment" and he spent "an hour TRYING to scrub lipstick off my head and face."

"Unbeknownst to me, this s--- stains the skin," Johnson joked.

"Hey they'll be a time down the road when this stuff won't matter to them anymore, so sign me up - daddy's in," he continued in his caption. "#MaybeIDoNeedBlender?🌪️ 🌪️."

Back in 2021, he spoke with PEOPLE about raising daughters, explaining that his role as a girl dad has allowed him to become "more tender and gentle." He added that he and his wife are raising the two younger girls in "an environment and a culture where there are no limits to life."

At home, the star said that his daughters Jasmine and Tiana "are tornadoes and very passionate about how they feel," which might explain the pair of tornado emojis he used in his most recent daddy-daughter bonding clip.

"Lauren and I like raising them in an environment and a culture where there are no limits to life. You can do anything you want, and you can achieve anything you want," he said. "However, I need you to be flexible with how we get there."

