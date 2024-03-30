E-bike 'explodes outside Buckingham Palace'
An e-biked has seemingly exploded outside Buckingham Palace.
Photos and videos on social media show what appears to be the frame of a bike in flames on Saturday afternoon.
Other images show the frame charred and surrounded by water after being dealt with by emergency services.
The cause of the so-called explosion is not yet known.
An e-bike just exploded outside Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/2mA7VQIT6G
— 왕감자 (@daandydan) March 30, 2024
The Standard has contacted the Metropolitan Police and the London Fire Brigade for comment.
This is a breaking story. More to come.