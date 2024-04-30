ECMAs return to St. John's 5 years after cancellation due to COVID-19

The Stompin' Tom award has joined Maggie Paul's special award spot on her dresser. It sits next to her Indspire award, which she won in 2014. (Ann Paul/CBC - image credit)

The East Coast Music Awards are bound for old St. John's again next year — five years after the annual event was cancelled in the capital city due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The five-day event will draw musicians from across Atlantic Canada for showcases, special events, seminars and gatherings, along with artists, record labels and talent buyers from around the globe.

The province and the city are coughing up money to help celebrate the event. The provincial government is providing $300,000 and the city is adding $200,000 to the cause.

"We are so excited to see the East Coast Music Awards return to St. John's. Along with these types of large-scale events come so many benefits," said Tourism Minister Steve Crocker in a news release issued Tuesday morning.

"Our tourism and hospitality operators will also feel the residual economic benefits coming to St. John's over the course of the event."

According to the news release it's expected that "in excess of 120 Canadian and international talent buyers" will travel to the province for the event.

The 2025 ECMAs will run from May 7-11.

This year's ECMAs begin this week in Charlottetown.

