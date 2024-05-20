Economic optimism rises in Britain but Rishi Sunak's Tories not getting credit for it - new poll

Nicholas Cecil
·3 min read
(Toby Melville/PA Wire)
(Toby Melville/PA Wire)

Economic optimism is rising in Britain but Rishi Sunak’s Tories do not appear to be getting any credit yet for the uplift, a new poll reveals.

The Ipsos survey for The Standard showed 33 per cent of adults expect the country’s economic conditions to improve in the next year, 37 per cent to get worse, and 25 per cent “stay the same”, giving an Economic Optimism Index of -4 for May.

The figures are noticeably better than in April when 21 per cent thought there were be an economic improvement, 52 per cent a deterioration, and 21 per cent “stay the same”,  an EOI of -31.

The findings follow the Tories’ May 2 elections drubbing but also after official figures more recently from the Office for National Statistics showed GDP (gross domestic product) jumped by 0.6 per cent in the first three months of the year, as the economy pulled out of the shallow recession at the end of last year.

Average wages have also risen in real terms for the tenth month in a row, though, unemployment nudged up to 4.3 per cent in the first quarterof 2024.

Despite the better economic data, the Conservatives are on a near record low of just 20 per cent in Westminster voting intentions, up one point on April.

Labour is on 41 per cent, down three points, but still 21 points ahead of the Tories.

The Liberal Democrats are on 11 per cent, up two points, Green Party also 11 per cent, up two points, and Reform UK nine per cent, down four points.

Just 17 per cent (up one point) are satisfied with the way Rishi Sunak is doing his job as Prime Minister, with 72 per cent dissatisfied (down three points), with his net rating of -55 narrowly above his record low of -59 last month.

Three quarters (73 per cent) of Britons believe it is “time for change” at the next general election, up from 69 per cent in January and the highest level for over a year.

Two thirds of the country disagree that the Conservative government deserves to be re-elected (66 per cent) and also that “competent” is an accurate description of the current government (68 per cent), up by six points and four points respectively since January.

Eighty-one per cent of adults are dissatisfied with the Government’s performance running the country, down three points from April, with 12 per cent satisfied, up two points.

Even among Conservative supporters, just 31 per cent are satisfied, with 58 per cent dissatisfied.

Tory backers are split over Mr Sunak, with 48 per cent satisfied, down three points, and 42 per cent dissatisfied, up five points.

Gideon Skinner, Head of Political Research at Ipsos, said: “The Conservatives may be encouraged that the improvement in economic optimism this month will bolster their argument the British economy has turned a corner. But the danger signs still overshadow these shoots of hope.

“Rishi Sunak may feel rising economic optimism is a necessary condition of improving the Conservatives’ fortunes - but it may not be a sufficient one.”

Thirty-two per cent of all adults are satisfied with Sir Keir Starmer, up seven points, with 50 per cent dissatisfied, down six points, giving a net score of -18, compared to -31 in April.

The improving results for the Labour leader are mirrored among supporters of the party, with 60 per cent satisfied, up nine points, 28 per cent dissatisfied, down ten points, a net satisfaction of +32, compared to +13 in April.

Twenty-two per cent of adults are satisfied with Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, up four points, 38 per cent dissatisfied, down two points, giving him a net score of -16, compared to -22 last month.

Optimism that the economy will improve has increased among nearly all groups but remains higher among men than women, by 38 per cent to 29per cent, older than younger people (40 per cent of 55+ compared to 27 per cent of 18-34s), and owner occupiers compared to renters, 37 per cent and 25 per cent respectively.

* Ipsos interviewed 1,008 adults in Britain by phone between May 8 and 14. Data are weighted. Full details can be found at ipsos.com/en-uk

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Biden Camp Has a Field Day With Wobbly Trump at Podium

    XThe Biden campaign gleefully turned one of Donald Trump’s favorite digs against him on Saturday, branding the 78-year-old candidate as woefully geriatric in response to his embarrassing stumble at a Minnesota rally on Friday.Video from the event shared by Biden-Harris HQ on X showed Trump grabbing the lectern during his remarks on stage, after nearly toppling the podium over.A feeble Trump nearly falls down on stage after he leans on his podium too hard and then goes on an angry rant calling hi

  • Trump Ends NRA Speech With ‘Horror’ Warning Set to Dramatic QAnon Music

    Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesDonald Trump followed up his endorsement by the National Rifle Association on Saturday with a speech stoking fears of the government under Joe Biden “coming for your guns,” and a bizarre monologue set to dramatic music resembling a song favored by QAnon.Addressing thousands of members of the NRA at their annual meeting in Texas, the former president stuck to his usual talking points, hailing the reversal of Roe v. Wade as an “amazing thing,” comparing himself to Al Ca

  • Alice Stewart, CNN Political Commentator, Dead at 58

    Alice Stewart, the longtime political reporter and CNN commentator, has died. She was 58. Law enforcement confirmed the news to CNN on Saturday, saying Stewart’s body was found outside in northern Virginia earlier that morning. According to CNN, officers believe her death was the result of a medical emergency and no foul play is suspected. “My …

  • Helicopter carrying Iranian President Raisi crashes, search under way

    DUBAI (Reuters) -A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister crashed on Sunday as it was crossing mountain terrain in heavy fog, an Iranian official told Reuters, and rescuers were struggling to reach the site of the incident. The official said the lives of Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were "at risk following the helicopter crash", which happened on the way back from a visit to the border with Azerbaijan in Iran's northwest. A Turkish drone identified a source of heat suspected to be the helicopter's wreckage and had shared the coordinates of the possible crash site with Iranian authorities, Anadolu news agency said on X.

  • Ukraine bombs the port where Russia's Black Sea fleet moved to after Crimea got too risky for its warships, reports say

    Ukraine missiles and drones hit the Novorossiysk where Russia's Black Sea fleet took refuge after repeated attacks on its Crimea base, reports said.

  • Stefanik Loses It When Fox News Host Reminds Her She Called Trump a ‘Whack Job’

    "It's a disgrace that you would take a New York Times article and just read negative quotes," the congresswoman said to host Shannon Bream

  • Iran's president, foreign minister and others found dead at helicopter crash site, state media says

    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s foreign minister and others were found dead Monday hours after their helicopter crashed in a foggy, mountainous region of the country’s northwest, state media reported. Raisi was 63. The crash comes as the Middle East remains unsettled by the Israel-Hamas war, during which Raisi under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei launched an unprecedented drone-and-missile attack on Israel just last month.

  • Rudy Giuliani served notice of Aziz. indictment during birthday party

    Rudy Giuliani's 80th birthday party in Florida was interrupted when the former New York City mayor was served with a notice of indictment in an alleged plot to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Arizona.

  • Here are the 7 states most likely to flip in the Biden-Trump race

    The looming November rematch between President Biden and former President Trump could be decided by just a handful of states. Six months out from Election Day, all eyes are on seven toss-up states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — where 93 electoral votes will be up for grabs this fall. Biden…

  • Factbox-What happens in Iran when a president dies in office?

    * If a president dies in office, article 131 of the Islamic Republic's constitution says that the first vice president - who is Mohammad Mokhber - takes over, with the confirmation of the supreme leader, who has the final say in all matters of state in Iran. * A council consisting of the first vice president, the speaker of parliament and the head of the judiciary must arrange an election for a new president within a maximum period of 50 days.

  • Conservatives are fighting guaranteed basic income programs using a surprising argument: They aren't universal

    Conservatives groups are attacking guaranteed basic income programs for being discriminatory.

  • Trump suggests White House owes him apology for ‘sham trial’

    Former President Trump said Friday evening he thinks the “inner halls” of the White House should apologize for the New York hush money case Trump faces, and that the case should be dropped. “There is virtually universal agreement of the fact that the Alvin Bragg Witch Hunt against me, a SHAM TRIAL instigated and prosecuted…

  • The battle of Monte Cassino: Both glory and dishonour for the French army

    On May 18, 1944, Allied troops captured Monte Cassino in Italy, celebrated for its historic hilltop abbey, after four months of bitter fighting. The soldiers of the French Expeditionary Corps particularly distinguished themselves in the battle for this key point in the German defensive line. But their military honours are now marred by accusations of war crimes. “Garigliano is a great victory ... France will know one day. She will understand.” On the evening of his departure from Italy in August

  • Who is Mohammad Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?

    * As interim president, Mokhber is part of a three-person council, along with the speaker of parliament and the head of the judiciary, that will organise a new presidential election within 50 days of the president's death. * Born on Sept. 1, 1955, Mokhber, like Raisi, is seen as close to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who has the last say in all matters of state.

  • Trump teases idea of 3-term presidency at NRA convention

    Speaking at the National Rifle Association annual meeting in Dallas, Donald Trump hinted at a third presidential term if he win in November.

  • Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto's Pearson airport

    TORONTO — A major seizure of baby eels at Toronto's Pearson International Airport that federal officials say were destined for shipment overseas are estimated to be worth between $400,000 and $500,000. The seizure of 109 kilograms of elvers was carried out on Wednesday by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and the Canada Border Services Agency. "Our message is crystal clear: do not travel to Nova Scotia to illegally fish or export elvers this year, enforcement officers will be waiting for yo

  • Donald Trump Floats Hannibal Lector As Possible VP Pick In Searing 'SNL' Open

    The fictional serial killer has come up in Trump's campaign speeches multiple times over the past few months.

  • The model for NATO defending Ukrainian airspace from Russian attacks already exists, says German politician

    A German politician said the Western defense of Israel from Iran is a blueprint for protecting Ukraine.

  • Trump’s New York Trial: Where Page Six Meets ‘12 Angry Men’

    NEW YORK — Of every question asked during the trial of former President Donald Trump, few have so precisely reflected the proceeding’s universe as the one a defense lawyer asked a witness, Keith Davidson, in early May: “Do you know who Tila Tequila is?” Davidson, a Los Angeles lawyer with a niche specialty of extracting financial settlements from celebrities, certainly did: A men’s magazine model and reality television star who was fleetingly MTV famous in the early 2000s, Tila Tequila had once

  • ‘We’ll See You at Your House:’ How Fear and Menace Are Transforming Politics

    One Friday last month, Jamie Raskin, a Democratic member of Congress from Maryland, spent a chunk of his day in court securing a protective order. It was not his first. Raskin, who played a leading role in Donald Trump’s second impeachment hearing, said he received about 50 menacing calls, emails and letters every month that are turned over to the Capitol Police. His latest court visit was prompted by a man who showed up at his house and screamed in his face about the COVID-19 vaccine, Trump’s i