Election result: Roger Dickinson in lead to replace Sean Loloee on Sacramento council

Roger Dickinson is strongly leading in the race to replace indicted former Sacramento Councilman Sean Loloee on the dais, but he may not be able to avoid a November runoff.

Dickinson, a former California assemblyman, is leading in early returns Tuesday with about 47% of the vote. Realtor Stephen Walton is in second place with 13%. Former Grant Union High School vice principal Kim Davie is in third with 11%.

In order to win outright, avoiding a general election in November, Dickinson would need to secure at least 50.01% of the vote as more votes are counted in the coming weeks. If his final count dips below that number, he and Walton or Davie will face each other on Nov. 5.

The district includes Del Paso Heights, Woodlake and other parts of North Sacramento. The seat is currently vacant. It was formerly represented by Loloee, who resigned in January amid federal criminal charges alleging labor violations at his grocery store business. In addition, the U.S. Department of Justice had confirmed a 2022 Sacramento Bee report that found Loloee did not live in the district.

Dickinson has lived in Woodlake since the 1970s. He’s been favored to win the seat since he announced his run in June.

Dickinson received campaign donations from Sacramento Area Firefighters Association Local 522, Sacramento Central Labor Council, Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela, and Councilman Eric Guerra. He also received donations from local developers Angelo Tsakopoulos and Sotiris Kolokotronis. Walton won support from developer and realtor groups.

As of early returns, Loloee’s former chief of staff Veronica Smith had 11% of the vote; former law enforcement official Darryl Collins had 4.7%; Penelope Larry had 4.7%; and former Twin Rivers School Board member Ramona Landeros had 4.4%.

The four-year term starts Dec. 10. If a candidate wins in the primary, avoiding the runoff, the council may appoint that person to start the term early, as the seat is empty, Mayor Darrell Steinberg has said.