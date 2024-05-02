Electricity bills climb in Thunder Bay

Synergy North Thunder Bay customers will feel another pinch to their pocketbooks as energy rates will increase this month. The Ontario Energy Board (OEB) has approved Synergy North's local distribution revenue, transmission, and regulatory rates in what they call a harmonizing of its rates. This will result in Thunder Bay and Kenora having uniform rates for all customers. As of May 1, Thunder Bay residential bills will see an increase of $2.75 or 2.2 per cent and Kenora residential bills will see a decrease of $2.51 or 1.9 per cent. Synergy North cites its work to ensure the sustainability and reliability of electricity services that it provides to customers in both communities. The review and approval process by the Ontario Energy Board ensures that rates align with the expenses associated with generating, purchasing, and maintaining the electricity grid. Andy Armitage, Synergy North's vice-president of customer care, information technology and strategic planning, said the distribution system plan helps them design the system for reliability and sustainability for the long term. "It takes into account the actual condition of the assets in the field together with our engineering and planning team to ensure long-term viability," Armitage said. "This plan is submitted to the energy board and scrutinized by experts through the hearing process as well as the Ontario Energy Board itself." He noted although the company does its best to save money, they sustain increases on every item they have to purchase to maintain the system while dealing with the rate of inflation as well. "We do have an obligation to our shareholders to ensure the long-term viability of the corporation, the system and service territories," he said. For years, Synergy North has provided its customers with a tiered payment plan that they can choose to fit within their time of energy requirements. Residential customers can choose between time-of-use (TOU), ultra-low overnight (ULO), and tiered prices for their electricity consumption. Armitage said these options empower customers to make informed decisions about their energy usage and billing preferences. He pointed out that they also offer assistance plans for people, which include a low-income energy assistance plan that helps people who have trouble meeting their bill payments. The Ontario Electricity Support Program will reduce the cost of household electricity by applying a monthly credit directly to bills. The credit amount will depend on combined household income and how many people live in a home. "Last year, those programs themselves provided around $1.5 million in (energy) bill relief for people," Armitage said. The company also offers its budget billing program, which is also known as equal billing, enabling customers to pay one rate all year instead of incurring larger bills in the winter and smaller bills in the summer. Customers can visit the MyEnergy portal online at synergynorth.ca to access resources and tools and to choose the electricity pricing plan that best meets their needs.

Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal