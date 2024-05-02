Electricity bills climb in Thunder Bay

Local Journalism Initiative
·3 min read

Synergy North Thunder Bay customers will feel another pinch to their pocketbooks as energy rates will increase this month. The Ontario Energy Board (OEB) has approved Synergy North's local distribution revenue, transmission, and regulatory rates in what they call a harmonizing of its rates. This will result in Thunder Bay and Kenora having uniform rates for all customers. As of May 1, Thunder Bay residential bills will see an increase of $2.75 or 2.2 per cent and Kenora residential bills will see a decrease of $2.51 or 1.9 per cent. Synergy North cites its work to ensure the sustainability and reliability of electricity services that it provides to customers in both communities. The review and approval process by the Ontario Energy Board ensures that rates align with the expenses associated with generating, purchasing, and maintaining the electricity grid. Andy Armitage, Synergy North's vice-president of customer care, information technology and strategic planning, said the distribution system plan helps them design the system for reliability and sustainability for the long term. "It takes into account the actual condition of the assets in the field together with our engineering and planning team to ensure long-term viability," Armitage said. "This plan is submitted to the energy board and scrutinized by experts through the hearing process as well as the Ontario Energy Board itself." He noted although the company does its best to save money, they sustain increases on every item they have to purchase to maintain the system while dealing with the rate of inflation as well. "We do have an obligation to our shareholders to ensure the long-term viability of the corporation, the system and service territories," he said. For years, Synergy North has provided its customers with a tiered payment plan that they can choose to fit within their time of energy requirements. Residential customers can choose between time-of-use (TOU), ultra-low overnight (ULO), and tiered prices for their electricity consumption. Armitage said these options empower customers to make informed decisions about their energy usage and billing preferences. He pointed out that they also offer assistance plans for people, which include a low-income energy assistance plan that helps people who have trouble meeting their bill payments. The Ontario Electricity Support Program will reduce the cost of household electricity by applying a monthly credit directly to bills. The credit amount will depend on combined household income and how many people live in a home. "Last year, those programs themselves provided around $1.5 million in (energy) bill relief for people," Armitage said. The company also offers its budget billing program, which is also known as equal billing, enabling customers to pay one rate all year instead of incurring larger bills in the winter and smaller bills in the summer. Customers can visit the MyEnergy portal online at synergynorth.ca to access resources and tools and to choose the electricity pricing plan that best meets their needs.

Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over TC Energy Stock

    TC Energy is a blue-chip dividend stock that is positioned to grow its payouts in the near term. But is TRP stock a good buy? The post A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over TC Energy Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • This finance YouTuber says there’s 1 retirement trap that no one talks about — here’s what you need to know

    The problem is more psychological than financial.

  • 1 Magnificent Dividend Stock That’s Down 21% and Trading at a Once-in-a-Decade Valuation

    This dividend stock is near 52-week highs, but still down from all-time highs, with a highly valuable P/E ratio you won't want to miss. The post 1 Magnificent Dividend Stock That’s Down 21% and Trading at a Once-in-a-Decade Valuation appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Bank of Canada closer to being able to cut rates, Macklem says

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Bank of Canada is getting closer to being able to start cutting interest rates from their current 23-year highs, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Wednesday. In testimony to the Senate banking committee, Macklem said inflation was coming down and Canadians wanted to know when the central bank would start cutting interest rates. Canada's annual inflation rate was 2.9% in March, a little higher than the previous month.

  • Bitcoin Plunges. Here’s Why and How Far Prices Could Fall.

    Bitcoin sells off alongside stocks amid wider market jitters. But now the technical backdrop for cryptos is even weaker.

  • TD Bank hit with $9.2M penalty after failing to report suspicious transactions

    TORONTO — Canada’s financial intelligence agency says it has levied a $9.2-million penalty against The Toronto-Dominion Bank for non-compliance with money laundering and terrorist financing measures as the bank also faces compliance investigations in the U.S. The penalty by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada follows on a $7.5-million fine against RBC and a $1.3-million fine against CIBC announced in December. The agency, known as Fintrac, says it imposed the penalty

  • Suze Orman Says This Is the Only Way To Be Investing in the Stock Market

    Given her no nonsense approach to building wealth, it's not surprising that financial guru, Emmy-winning TV host and popular podcaster Suze Orman recommends certain risk-averse investments to her...

  • Canadian dollar rebounds as Fed keeps rate cuts on the table

    The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, clawing back some of the previous day's sharp decline, as the Federal Reserve's signaling about prospects for interest rate cuts was not as hawkish as some investors had feared. The loonie was trading 0.5% higher at 1.3710 to the U.S. dollar, or 72.94 U.S. cents, after it touched intraday on Tuesday an 11-day low at 1.3784. The currency has been pressured in recent weeks by a wider gap between U.S. and Canadian yields as investors anticipated a delayed start to Fed rate cuts.

  • TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    TFSA investors could capitalize on these top Canadian stocks to generate tax-free capital gains and dividend income. The post TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Lululemon Billionaire Pledges Shares to Goldman for Margin Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Lululemon Athletica Inc. founder Chip Wilson pledged a chunk of his multibillion-dollar stake in the yogawear maker to secure financing from Goldman Sachs Group Inc., leveraging his biggest listed asset.Most Read from BloombergTesla Axes Supercharger Team in Blow to Broader EV MarketNYPD Arrests Over 300 Protesters in Crackdown on College CampusesThe Ozempic Effect: How a Weight Loss Wonder Drug Gobbled Up an Entire EconomyUS and Saudis Near Defense Pact Aimed at Reshaping Middle

  • Loblaw boycott begins — will Canada's biggest grocer feel the pinch?

    The campaign to boycott Loblaw stores has officially kicked off, but will Canadians stop shopping at the grocery giant's various banners — including the Real Canadian Superstore, Shoppers Drug Mart, No Frills, T&T, Zehrs, Provigo, and Dominion? Anne Gaviola explains what's prompted the boycott, and whether it will have a meaningful impact.

  • Air Canada shares plunge as wider loss, slowing travel demand weigh

    The Montreal-based airline reported an adjusted net loss of $96 million, or 27 cents per share, more than the seven cents per share loss that analysts had expected.

  • 3 Roaring Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    These three growth stocks have surged in share price in the last year and yet have proven they can keep doing it time and time again. The post 3 Roaring Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Dividend Royalty: 5 Fabulous Stocks to Buy Now for Decades of Passive Income

    These five companies offer strong returns. The post Dividend Royalty: 5 Fabulous Stocks to Buy Now for Decades of Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • RRSP Wealth: 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy on a Dip and Own for Decades

    These stocks look oversold and have great track records of dividend growth. The post RRSP Wealth: 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy on a Dip and Own for Decades appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Warren Buffett once revealed the biggest risk with the US stock market — here's what it is

    The Oracle of Omaha resists this temptation.

  • Loblaw reports $13.58B in Q1 revenue, as Reddit group's boycott kicks off

    Loblaw Companies reported $13.58 billion in first-quarter revenue — a 4.5 per cent increase from a year earlier — on Wednesday morning, the same day that a group of frustrated shoppers said they would begin a month-long boycott of the grocery retailer.The company said that its retail segment sales rose 4.4 per cent to $13.29 billion. Food retail sales were up by 3.4 per cent, while its drug retail sales under the Shoppers Drug Mart banner increased by four per cent.Its earnings per share were $1

  • 3 No-Brainer Copper Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

    Are you looking for growth? These three copper stocks have been on a tear, with even more predicted in 2024 -- even with just $200. The post 3 No-Brainer Copper Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • It's opening day for the $34B Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion

    The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project will open on Wednesday. It took more than four years to construct, and was one of the most costly infrastructure projects in Canadian history.&nbsp;Kendra Slugoski reports.

  • Air Canada pins hopes on business travellers after profits fall

    MONTREAL — Canadian airlines have enjoyed a two-year boom amid consumer hunger for post-pandemic travel. But as that pent-up demand recedes, the country's largest carrier hopes to ramp up ticket sales to corporate customers instead. Until recently, the travel surge that followed COVID-19 restrictions failed to reach the business world, where pandemic habits of video conferencing and remote work proved tough to shake. But Air Canada, which reported a first-quarter earnings loss on Thursday, perce