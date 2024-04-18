Elevance beats first-quarter profit estimates on higher premiums

(Reuters) - Elevance Health beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter profit on Thursday, as higher premiums in its commercial insurance business helped keep medical costs for the insurer in check.

On an adjusted basis, the company made a profit of $10.64 per share, above analysts' estimates of $10.53 per share, according to LSEG data.

Health insurers have struggled in recent quarters with high medical costs, and a cyberattack at industry bellwether UnitedHealth's technology unit Change Healthcare has raised uncertainty around insurance claims processing.

UnitedHealth on Tuesday said medical costs dropped from higher rates hit late last year. UnitedHealth had relaxed, or removed, prior authorization processes for some claims following the hack, stoking concerns of an increase in medical costs.

Elevance's quarterly revenues from premiums was $35.7 billion, above analysts' expectations of $35.54 billion.

The company's medical loss ratio, the percentage of claims paid to premiums collected, was 85.6% for the first quarter. Analysts had expected a ratio of 85.97%, according to LSEG data.

Elevance said in March that the cyberattack has impacted its electronic data submissions from providers, the majority of which were claims related. However, prior approvals, provider payments, and pharmacy claims were not materially impacted for Elevance.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)