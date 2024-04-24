Elk Grove Brewfest returns this weekend for its 7th year. Here’s what to know

Brewfest is back in Elk Grove this weekend, supplying unlimited beverages to attendees.

The seventh annual Elk Grove Brewfest invites all craft beer extraordinaires out to enjoy a relaxing Saturday afternoon, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Elk Grove Park, 9950 Elk Grove Florin Road.

Whether a casual beer drinker or a brew connoisseur, each year Elk Grove Brewfest offers unlimited samples of beer, ciders, wine and non-alcoholic beverages from local breweries and wineries. There will be drinking competitions, games and other activities.

Elk Grove Brewfest gives brewers the opportunity to share their knowledge and passion for craft beverages with new and returning patrons.

It’s not only a time to cool down with a refreshingly crisp beverage but also a time to hang out with family, mingle with friends and neighbors, try delectable bites from a mix of food vendors and enjoy the music provided by DJs and live bands.

People under 21 and pets will not be admitted to the event.

Purchasing tickets

Elk Grove Brewfest tickets are available online at elkgrovebrewfest.com. There are three different ticket options:

▪ A $45 general ticket provides event access from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. It comes with unlimited beer, wine, cider and a souvenir tasting cup.

▪ A $60 VIP ticket provides early access to the event, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It includes unlimited beer, wine and cider, souvenir tasting cups, exclusive access to VIP areas including VIP only restrooms and VIP only beer pours. VIP tickets were sold out as of Wednesday morning, according to the event website.

▪ A $15 designated driver ticket provides access to the event. There is no alcohol served to these ticket holders. Non-alcoholic beverage options are available for purchase from food vendors.

According to the Elk Grove Brewfest website, proceeds from the event will partially go toward City of Refuge Sacramento, a community-based organization that supports people living in marginalized communities of the greater Sacramento area including Elk Grove.

Another beneficiary is the Cosumnes Recreation Opportunity Fund, which grants financial assistance for Elk Grove residents to participate in recreation activities offered by the Cosumnes Community Services District.

Who are the local participants?

The following wineries will participate:

▪ Adkins Family Vineyards

▪ Bradley Ranch Winery and Brewery

▪ Christopher Cellars

▪ McConnell Estates Winery

▪ Sheldon Wine Shop

▪ South Slope Wines

▪ Wolfe Heights Estates & Winery

▪ Vannatta Wine

Here are the local breweries that will be in attendance:

▪ Coatza

▪ Dust Bowl

▪ Flatland

▪ Tilted Mash

▪ Waterman

Other local restaurants, pubs and establishments that will have a tent are:

▪ 32 Brews Street

▪ Beach Hut Deli

▪ Chason’s Crab Stadium

▪ Old Town Pizza and Tap House

▪ The Bank Shot

▪ Sky River Casino’s Humidor Bourbon & Cigars

Practice safe habits

The Elk Grove Police Department wants to remind participants to make smart decisions this weekend.

“Our hope is everyone has an enjoyable time at Brewfest,” Elk Grove police spokesperson Sgt. Jason Jimenez said an emailed statement to The Sacramento Bee. “With that being said, we ask those attending to do it responsibly and plan a safe ride home. There are way too many options available for someone to make the irresponsible and dangerous decision to drive impaired.”

There are safe options provided for the event attendees. Explore Elk Grove is offering Brewfest goers a special offer of $5 off Uber rides (up to 200 rides) to get to and from Elk Grove Park safely.

All rides must be called to or from Elk Grove Park. The offer is valid Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Event goers can claim the offer online, or use the code: EGBREWFEST.