Elle Fanning Wears Backless Semi-Sheer Gucci Gown to Cannes Film Festival

On Saturday, Elle Fanning walked the red carpet for the closing ceremony at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals wearing a semi-sheer Gucci gown with a dramatic backless cut. The front of the bodice had a plunging neckline as well, with over-sized sleeves that belled out around her as she walked.

The fabric was pleated and gathered at her waist, creating a ruched effect. Underneath, she wore white shorts in matching material.

The dress trailed down around her feet as she whirled to show off the cut of the skirt around her body. The star was wearing her hair down in a shorter cut than usual and a natural makeup palette.

On Friday, Fanning served as a juror for L’Oréal’s Lights On Women’s Worth Award. The actress has been a L’Oréal Paris ambassador since 2017 and was taking over the role from Kate Winslet.

“I am honored to preside as juror of the Lights on Women’s Worth Award and to play part in continuing this important initiative,” Fanning said,when her role was announced. “Such platforms are essential in supporting emerging female talent, giving them the opportunity to showcase their unique skills and work and empowering them to become the artist they want to be. The extraordinary talents of last year’s finalists were truly breathtaking; I can’t wait to watch the films.”



For the event, she wore an ensemble from the Chanel Spring 2024 Haute Couture collection. The Chanel look included a long tulle skirt and a cropped sequin jacket. Under her jacket, she had on a bandeau top in pale blush pink. She added more sparkle with some Cartier jewelry and wore a ribbon in her hair.

Fanning shared another Chanel look on her Instagram page, this time a black vintage dress with a ruffled tier skirt and a black ribbon around her waist.

