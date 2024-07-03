Ellen DeGeneres Cancels 4 Summer Stand-Up Dates

The cancellations come less than a month after her 'Ellen’s Last Stand…Up' tour began

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres has canceled several show dates less than one month after kicking off her Ellen’s Last Stand…Up tour in June.

Ticketmaster issued an “event canceled” message to ticket holders for DeGeneres’ Dallas, San Francisco, Seattle, and Chicago shows, which were scheduled for dates between July and August.

“Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event,” the site says. “You don't need to do a thing. We'll issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, as soon as funds are received from the Event Organizer. It should appear on your account within 14-21 days.”

Netflix Ellen DeGeneres is "Relatable"

Additionally, Ticketmaster notes that if the ticket was purchased by someone other than the ticket holder, that “the refund will go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster.”

No other details were provided for the cancellation.

PEOPLE reached out to reps for DeGeneres for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Dates for the 66-year-old comedian’s 27-show North American tour were announced in late May. Per a release shared with PEOPLE at the time, the dates will be the “last opportunity” to witness DeGeneres in her “final curtain call.”

Earlier that month, PEOPLE announced that DeGeneres' upcoming Netflix special — set to be taped Aug. 16 and 17 in Minneapolis — would be her “last.”

Robbie Praw, VP of Stand-Up and Comedy Formats at Netflix, spoke highly of the former talk show host’s talents in a press release, saying "there is nobody quite like Ellen."

"She is a true legend and pioneer in so many ways," Praw concluded. "We can't wait to bring fans another one of her hilarious comedy specials later this year."

DeGeneres previously released her 2018 special Relatable with the streaming service.

Her return to comedy came after her May 2021 announcement in which she explained her decision to end her eponymous talk show after season 19.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros. Ellen DeGeneres

During an appearance on Today at the time, the TV personality addressed being canceled following a July 2020 BuzzFeed News report in which current and former employees anonymously told their experiences on set — including claims of being penalized for taking medical leave, instances of racial microaggressions and fear of retribution for raising complaints.

"I really didn't understand it; I still don't understand it," DeGeneres told anchor Savannah Guthrie in May 2021. "It was too orchestrated; it was too coordinated."

During an L.A. standup set in April, DeGeneres joked about getting "kicked out of show business" for being "mean."

Switching her tone, she added, "The hate went on for a long time and I would try to avoid looking at the news. The 'be kind' girl wasn't kind. That was the headline."

"I'm making jokes about what happened to me, but it was devastating," DeGeneres told the audience while doing a Q&A after the show. "It took a long time for me to want to do anything again."



