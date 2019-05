When we first met Arya Stark back in Winterfell in Season 1, she was undeniably a child, and her styling choices show it, especially the way she's bundled against the Northern cold here, as if she wasn't yet allowed to dress herself. Arya was in awe of the male figures in her life, sowas often costumed in youthful versions of what her father Ned Stark or her brother Jon Snow would wear, down to the muted colors and fur trim.