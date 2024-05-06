Emerging Youth Art Scholarship to be awarded

Local Journalism Initiative
·1 min read

The Chatham-Kent Arts and Culture Network has launched a new Emerging Youth Artist Scholarship that will be awarded for the first time this fall.

The scholarship will provide $1,000 to a graduating or recently graduated high school student from any secondary school in Chatham-Kent pursuing full-time studies in an arts and culture program at a recognized college or university.

The student, aged 16 to 20, can study in the following disciplines: visual arts, music, performing arts, dance, literary arts, or culture building.

Eligible students must submit a portfolio of work to CKACN by midnight, June 15. Portfolios must include at least three works, and CKACN recommends submitting various works in the applicant’s area of expertise.

The online application form and scholarship guidelines can be found on the CKACN’s website www.ckartsandculturenetwork.com

The completed application form and accompanying portfolio should be emailed to jamessnyderp@gmail.com.

If selected for an interview, applicants must be available for an interview with the CKACN Adjudication Committee, to be scheduled by June 30.

Before funds can be released, the successful recipient must provide proof of registration from a post-secondary institution by Sept. 1.

The winner will be recognized at the CKACN Heroes Wall of Fame event on Oct. 23 at the Chatham Cultural Centre.

Visit the CKACN website for more information on the volunteer-based non-profit organization that supports arts and culture in Chatham-Kent.

Michael Bennett, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Ridgetown Independent News

