Emily in Paris season 4 returns: new pictures of the hit show released

It’s been a long 18 months since the dramatic finale of the third season of Netflix’s Emily in Paris. But, happily, fans of the show now don’t have long to wait to find out what happens next: the fourth chapter of the romance drama is landing on the streamer on August 15.

The Emmy-nominated comedy series follows the antics of American marketing executive Emily (Lily Collins) who moves to Paris for a great job opportunity, and ends up falling in love with the city – and some of its inhabitants. Now it’s been several years, and while she has finally bagged a very cool job, she’s had several major heartbreaks along the way.

The latest of these came at the end of season three, when – spoiler – she found out that her on-off love interest Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) was expecting a baby with another woman.

Now a new 10-episode season is just weeks from its premiere (and new pics are dropping all the time), promising more incredible outfits, more romantic blows, and more vistas of Paris. Here’s everything to know about the new season.

Do we have new pictures?

Yes we do! They show the supporting cast, Emily, her love interest Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), and mysterious Italian newcomer Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini).

(STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX)

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau (STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX)

Ashley Park as Mindy (COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Lily Collins as Emily (STEPHANIE BRANCHU/ NETFLIX)

When is the new season going to be released?

Lily Collins as Emily, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel (STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX)

The new season will be released in two parts: part one will premiere on August 15, and part two will be released nearly a month later, on September 12.

What do we know about the plot?

Ashley Park as Mindy, Lily Collins as Emily (STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX)

As always, season four promises a tonne of drama – both in Emily’s love life, and at work. This time, the show has been filmed in winter, providing audiences with a new perspective of the city. Plus, Emily goes travelling.

“Emily finds herself with a busy travel schedule in Season 4 of Emily in Paris,” said creator Darren Star. “From the French Alps to the piazzas of Rome, viewers will vicariously experience amazing new locations through Emily’s eyes. Expect new characters, a lot more drama, romance, and a whole new language to try and master.”

Collins teased: “While Emily’s heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes some unexpected twists this season. Don’t be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday.”

Who is going to be in the cast?

Lily Collins as Emily (STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX)

Thrillingly, the main cast is returning: Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu returns to play marketing boss Sylvie Grateau, Ashley Park returns to play Emily’s close friend Mindy Chen, Lucas Bravo returns to play Emily’s long-time love interest Gabriel and Camille Razat returns as Camille, Gabriel’s other long-time love interest – and the woman he is an expecting a baby with.

Plus Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery are back playing Emily’s old colleagues Julien and Luc, William Abadie is back as Emily’s complex client Antoine Lambert, and Lucien Laviscount is returning to play Emily’s former boyfriend Alfie.

Who has made the show?

Arnaud Binard as Laurent, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau (STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX)

Darren Star, the mind behind And Just Like That... and Sex and the City, has made the show.

“The idea [for the show] came from what it was like for me to experience Paris in my 20s when it was all very fresh,” said Star to Harper's Bazaar. “And how turned on I was about being there. That feeling is what I was trying to capture with the show.”

Speaking about the show’s iconic styling, he added: “Emily in Paris, more than anything I've done, really lets go of the reality of how and why these people are wearing whatever they're wearing. We said, ‘Fuck it, let's just have a good time and enjoy it!’ There's something about Paris that gives you permission to do that.”

What have the critics said?

Bruno Gouery as Luc, Samuel Arnold as Julien (STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX)

Emily in Paris exploded onto the scene in October 2020, dividing audiences. Some hated its premise, saying that it exemplified everything that’s wrong with the way Americans view and interact with other cultures when they go abroad: “If it is a metaphor for American imperialism, then it is an effective one,” said one critic.

However, others disagreed, with one Parisian reviewer writing: “While the clichés contribute to the Netflix show’s success, they also attract criticism – but most are more or less true.” Another writer with skin in the game wrote, “As an American in Paris, I love Emily’s vinegary take on the city of light”. Another wrote of the show’s “seductive absurdity” – that Emily in Paris was “a boomer’s fantasy of a lazy millennial’s life”.

Others tried to find answers as to why the show was such a huge success: “The rom-com-lite series has little of substance to say about how we live today – and that may be exactly why we love it,” said one.

The show found a dedicated fanbase, landing on Netflix’s top 10 list of most-watched shows. Over the last four years, it’s also been nominated for a number of awards, including a Golden Globe and three Emmys.

Emily in Paris season 4, part one premieres on Netflix on August 15