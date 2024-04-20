Emmerdale star Sam Hall tipped for exit as Samson Dingle after 15 years

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale star Sam Hall has been tipped to exit the soap after nearly 15 years in the role of Samson Dingle.

The star debuted as the character at the age of five after he took over from Charlie Pell, but The Sun has now reported that his long stint on the ITV soap will come to an end.

The article reports that there will be no way back for Hall as the character will apparently be killed off, though an Emmerdale spokesperson declined to comment on the speculation when contacted by Digital Spy.

ITV

Hall’s storylines on the soap included a dramatic arc which saw Samson struggle with his responsibilities as a young father, eventually shunning Amelia Spencer and baby Esther.

Whilst Hall could be leaving the soap, former star Alexander Lincoln recently spoke exclusively with Digital Spy about the prospect of reprising his role as Jamie Tate, revealing that it could happen in the future.

“Honestly, I loved it there [on Emmerdale] and I love everyone there,” he began. “There's always the possibility – if they'll have me – of going back. But right now, I've got quite a lot of stuff on and I really want to explore lots of different avenues of work.

ITV

“There's a few other projects coming up over the next couple of years which I'm quite excited about, but we'll see. I do miss the farm, for sure! I miss my on-screen mum [Claire King, who plays Kim Tate] and everyone else!

“Coming back would mean going back with a bang for sure, if they would have me. I'm always very excited about the possibility of going back at some point.”

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

