Emmerdale's Tom continues to target Vinny after violent attack

Emmerdale's Tom King continues to cruelly target Vinny Dingle in Monday's episode (April 22) – still seeing him as a rival for Belle's attentions.

Tom is currently on a high after getting away with violently attacking Vinny in a shocking incident at the scrapyard.

Last week, Tom continued to obsessively monitor his wife Belle while away on a work trip at a hotel.

When Vinny decided to fix Belle's broken phone, Tom grew confused over why his tracking app appeared to show Belle at the scrapyard.

ITV

After returning to the village in a dark mood, Tom went snooping around the scrapyard for answers but was nearly caught in the act when Vinny walked into the portable cabin unexpectedly.

The villain lashed out at Vinny and knocked him unconscious, but Vinny was unable to identify who'd attacked him once he woke up at the hospital.

In Monday's episode, Belle heads to the Dingles' cottage to take care of Vinny, who's visibly injured after the attack.

Tom reluctantly joins Belle but becomes jealous of his wife's close friendship with Vinny.

ITV

ITV

Before long, Tom finds a cruel way to deliberately belittle Vinny in front of Belle. Will he succeed in destroying Vinny and Belle's bond?

Emmerdale bosses recently announced that Tom and Belle's domestic abuse story will feature in a special episode next month, which breaks from the show's usual format.

Show producer Laura Shaw told us: "It centres around a dinner party – mainly focusing on Belle, Tom, Marlon and Rhona.

ITV

"We'll see what's going on in their relationships, but through the special way that we've done it, we show how what you see in public is not necessarily what you see behind closed doors. So I'll leave you to work out what that might be.

"It's not the only special episode we've got planned for this year, but I don't think I'm allowed to tell you anything else! There are other special episodes planned that are slightly different."

Organisations including Women's Aid can provide further support and information on coercive control or coercive behaviour.



