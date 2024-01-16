Emmy Awards winners list

An Emmy statue is seen onstage at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. Monday evening's Emmy Awards were supposed to air in September 2023, but were postponed due to the now-resolved Hollywood strikes. (Chris Pizzello/The Associated Press - image credit)

After a four month delay, the 2023 Emmy Awards have arrived.



Originally slated to air in September 2023, the show was postponed and pushed into the new year following the Hollywood strikes last year. Television's best series and TV movies will be honoured on Monday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.



Shows leading this year's group of nominees include three HBO series: Succession with 27 nominations, Calgary-shot The Last of Us with 24 and The White Lotus with 23.



The live broadcast will be hosted by actor Anthony Anderson and come after the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month where many series, including The Last of Us, The White Lotus, The Bear and Beef, picked up several awards.

The Emmys are being hosted by actor Anthony Anderson. (CBC)

Canadian nominations

Hamilton, Ont., actor Martin Short is up for outstanding lead actor in a comedy prize for Only Murders in the Building.

Several other Canadians were nominated for Creative Emmys leading up to the Monday broadcast but lost in their respective categorie including Scarborough, Ont., born actor Lamar Johnson for outstanding guest actor in a drama for his performance in The Last of Us. Actors Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Oliver Platt (The Bear) were both up for outstanding guest actor in a comedy, but lost to Sam Richardson of Ted Lasso.

Lamar Johnson earned his first Emmy nod in the guest actor category for a role in "The Last of Us," the critically praised HBO horror-drama about a zombie pandemic.

Lamar Johnson earned his first Emmy nod in the guest actor category for a role in The Last of Us, the critically praised HBO horror-drama. ((Liane Hentscher/HBO))

The Last of Us also has several additional Canadian nominations at the Creative Emmys including Chris Glimsdale and Penny Thompson for outstanding contemporary hairstyling, Rebecca Toon and Michelle Carr for outstanding contemporary costumes, and Paul Healy is up for outstanding production design. Though these nominees didn't win their respective categories, Canadian audio engineer Michael Playfair, however, did take home an award for outstanding sound mixing.

Chilean-Canadian composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer also won a Creative Emmy for outstanding music composition for a series for the theme song for The White Lotus.



The show will air on CTV starting at 8 p.m. ET in Canada and on Fox and streaming site Hulu in the U.S.

CBC News will update this list throughout the evening:

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series



Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series



Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday