Endangered missing woman found, Richland County deputies say

An endangered woman who went missing early this week has been found, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Pamela Mills, 58, was publicly reported missing by the sheriff’s department Monday night. She was last seen in the 1800 block of Pineview Road in Columbia. She was considered to be in danger because she was without her medication.

Mills is safe, according to an updated given by the sheriff’s department Wednesday.

No information is available about how or where Mills was found.

The sheriff’s department did not say if foul play was involved in her disappearance.