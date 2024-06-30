Enforcement of “stay right, pass left” could solve bulk of our coast’s traffic woes | Opinion

Let’s talk traffic

I have lived in the Lowcountry for approximately 10 years and the traffic is getting worse.

A lot of this is due to lack of enforcement of “stay right, pass left.”

How many times do we drive down area highways and motorists are driving in the left lane abreast to somebody in the middle lane or right lane and traffic is backed up 10-20 cars.

Why can’t we enforce “stay right, pass left” as they do in Europe?

This will eliminate 30 to 40% of the traffic congestion.

All too often we see a car entering the roadway and immediately jumping over to the left lane, making everybody pass on the right.

This is not only dangerous, but theoretically against the law.

Let’s get law enforcement to enforce this simple law and reduce traffic and congestion.

Alan Hudson, Okatie

Evaluation needed

Recently it was reported that projects to be funded by a prior 2018 sales tax referendum had not been completed.

No status report was provided about each project nor was there an accounting of disbursements and remaining balance of the collected funds. Yet additional funding has been proposed.

Some council members seem to have threatened a property tax increase if the proposed tax referendum is rejected.

Has the council lost its way? Is there no acknowledgment of the council’s actual role and responsibility to county citizens?

Once again, Beaufort County Council and the county’s administration seem to be oblivious to their responsibilities to oversee county finances and operations effectively for the benefit of the citizens.

Communications seem to be less than forthcoming and transparent.

How long must this continue before some entity fully evaluates practices, processes and activities?

Robert Cummings, HHI

The verdict is in

Our state leaders have weighed in on Trump’s guilty verdict, and done so in predictably partisan fashion, with members of the political majority using words like “political,” “injustice” and “biased.”

I must note that you do not hear Democrats using such terminology about the legal and ethical issues faced by Sen. Menendez of New Jersey, or Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas – and my fearless prediction is that you will not, regardless of how those cases may play out.

The GOP has long claimed to be the “party of law and order.” But when they disregard plain facts, demonstrated in court, or when they disrespect judges, prosecutors and juries based solely on their perceived politics, they create at least the appearance that their allegiance to law and order is highly selective indeed.

Our country operates on a two-party system.

If it is to continue to survive as a democracy, leaders such as Messrs. McMaster, Graham and Scott need to accept that not only Republican juries can deliver just verdicts, and that not only Democratic politicians can do wrong.

Otherwise, they tear yet another shred away from our all-too-tattered national unity.

Kevin McKinney, Camden

Stop the texts

There should be a “Do Not Text” registry.

It’s bad enough being bombarded by political ads any time I try to watch local TV.

I can change the channel.

I cannot change my cell number.

It’s incessant.

Every time I vote, I research extensively. I do not need nor want to be solicited via text, even by candidates I would support.

I reply STOP. I block. That does no good.

They have multiple numbers. They’re worse than scammers.

I just want to be left alone.

Gloria Fennessy, Hilton Head