New England Revolution take road losing streak into matchup against the Chicago Fire

New England Revolution (1-7-1, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (2-4-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Chicago -107, New England +254, Draw +266; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution travel to the Chicago Fire looking to break a four-game road slide.

The Fire are 1-3-4 in Eastern Conference play. Brian Gutierrez paces the ninth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with three. The Fire have scored 11 goals.

The Revolution are 1-7-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Revolution have a -12 goal differential, scoring six goals while giving up 18.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gutierrez has scored three goals with one assist for the Fire. Xherdan Shaqiri has two goals and one assist.

Carles Gil has scored three goals with two assists for the Revolution. Tomas Chancalay has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Fire: Averaging 1.1 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks through 10 games while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Revolution: Averaging 0.7 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Chase Gasper (injured), Federico Navarro (injured), Maren Haile-Selassie (injured), Gaston Gimenez (injured), Xherdan Shaqiri (injured).

Revolution: Malcolm Fry (injured), Peyton Miller (injured), Noel Arthur Buck (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), DeJuan Jones (injured), Brandon Bye (injured), Tommy McNamara (injured), Jonathan Mensah (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press