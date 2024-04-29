England rugby star Billy Vunipola apologises after fine for resisting the law

Josh Payne, PA Chief Reporter
·2 min read

England rugby star Billy Vunipola has “unreservedly” apologised after being fined for resisting the law on the Spanish island of Majorca.

The 31-year-old said there was “no violence” during the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning and he is scheduled to fly back to the UK on Monday.

In a statement issued through his domestic club, Saracens, Vunipola said he was charged with resisting the law and fined 240 euros (£205) following an “express trial”.

He described the incident as an “unfortunate misunderstanding” which “got out of hand”.

In his statement, Vunipola said: “I can confirm I was involved in an unfortunate misunderstanding when I was leaving a club in Majorca on Sunday, which got out of hand.

“Contrary to media reports, there was no violence, no fight and I did not threaten anybody at any stage, with bottles or chairs or anything else.

“I was charged with resisting the law and, following an express trial, I have paid a fine of 240 euros. The Spanish police investigation is now closed, and I am flying back to the UK today.

“I will obviously co-operate with the Saracens internal process and unreservedly apologise for any inconvenience to all involved.”

Local reports said Vunipola was tasered twice by police after arriving at a bar in the island’s capital Palma in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Saracens tweeted to say it was aware of an incident involving the player and would be dealing with the matter internally.

Vunipola is expected to leave Saracens at the end of this season and has previously been linked with a move to France, although nothing has been confirmed.

He has won 75 England caps, making his Test debut v Argentina in 2013. He is not currently part of the England squad.

The player made an appearance as a second-half substitute for Saracens in their 15-12 victory over Bath on Friday night.

The club are not scheduled to play again until May 11.

Saracens are currently second in the Gallagher Premiership and chasing a sixth league title in last 10 seasons – with just two rounds of regular season games left before the play-offs.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Desperate Maple Leafs look to stay alive as Matthews' illness lingers ahead of Game 5

    TORONTO — Auston Matthews gave everything he had for two periods. Before departing Saturday's bitterly disappointing 3-1 home loss with an illness as the Boston Bruins pushed the Maple Leafs to the brink of playoff elimination, Toronto's sniper and two of his star teammates also gave it to each other — verbally — on the bench. And despite the sequence getting dissected by media and fans alike in the aftermath, head coach Sheldon Keefe tried to put a positive spin on the high-profile exchange bet

  • Marchand stars again, Swayman solid as Bruins push disjointed Leafs to the brink

    TORONTO — Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner were having an animated discussion on the bench. William Nylander was caught by cameras muttering to himself during the second-period exchange. Marner then took off his gloves and slammed them on the ground. The Maple Leafs were down 2-0 in a game they desperately needed Saturday. The angst from Toronto's offensive stars — players accustomed to having their way in attack — would only grow. Now the season hangs in the balance. Brad Marchand became the Br

  • Rory McIlroy belts Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ after 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans win with Shane Lowry

    The world No. 2 knows how to command a stage.

  • With the 2024 NFL draft in the rearview mirror, these 6 teams have big needs to address

    The 2024 NFL draft allowed teams to fill holes on their rosters with young talent. These six teams still have significant gaps they need to address.

  • De Grasse edges Olympic 100-metre champ in East Coast Relays

    GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA — Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse edged reigning Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs to win the 100 metres at the East Coast Relays on Saturday. The 29-year-old from Toronto posted a time of 10.103 seconds to Jacobs' 10.106 seconds at the University of Florida. Jacobs was born in the United States, but represents Italy. American Trayvon Bromell was third in 10.135 seconds. De Grasse, Jacobs and Bromell, who all train together at the Tumbleweed Track Club in Jacksonville, Fla.,

  • Jets forward Namestnikov is taken to the hospital after a puck hit him in the face

    DENVER (AP) — Winnipeg forward Vladislav Namestnikov was taken to the hospital for evaluation after a puck hit him on the left side of his face in Game 4 against Colorado on Sunday. Jets coach Rick Bowness had no further update on Namestnikov following a 5-1 loss in a first-round series that Colorado leads 3-1. Namestnikov was trying to jump out of the way of a shot from teammate Nate Schmidt when the puck hit a stick and struck him midway through the third period. Namestnikov stayed down on the

  • Rangers' Matt Rempe is in the spotlight again after his hit on Capitals' Trevor van Riemsdyk

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Rempe, the New York Rangers' 6-foot-8 rookie who took the NHL by storm in recent months as a fighter and fan favorite, is back in the spotlight at playoff time. Rempe laid out Washington Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk with a big hit in Game 3 Friday night, one that drew a two-minute minor penalty but nothing more as far as on-ice retribution or off-ice punishment. The 21-year-old defended his actions Saturday, while debate swirled about whether the check that inju

  • Watch: PGA Tour pro drives green on a 391-yard par 4 at 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

    Golf course architect Pete Dye probably didn't envision anyone driving the par-4 13th hole.

  • 'Resilient' Vancouver Canucks pull off comeback, top Nashville Predators 4-3 in OT

    NASHVILLE — Before the playoffs began, Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet asked some of his players to pick a word to describe their team. They chose resilience. On Sunday, the team showed why, clawing its way back from a two-goal deficit late in the third period, then scoring early in overtime to beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series. "(Resilience) is our word," Tocchet said. "It’s been like that all year. Certain spots we’ve been put in, somehow we ge

  • Patrick Mahomes and Coors Light Drop ‘Dad Bod’ Shirts with Six-Packs on the Front

    Proceeds from the shirts are going to the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's charity

  • Jets forward Namestnikov hospitalized after taking puck to side of the head

    DENVER — Winnipeg forward Vladislav Namestnikov was hospitalized Sunday after taking a slapshot to the side of the head during the third period of the Jets' 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. "Vladdy is at the hospital being looked at right now," Jets coach Rick Bowness said after the game. "That's all I have until we get a report from what they see, what is wrong." Namestnikov was in the slot when he was hit by a Nate Schmidt shot from the point. The puck was deflected by Colorado's Andrew Cog

  • NFL draft grades: Bears, Steelers lead best team classes as Cowboys stumble

    With the 2024 NFL draft complete, it's time to hand out grades. Which teams topped our ranking of the best team classes, and which fell to the back?

  • Kentucky Derby post positions are set. See who's favored, odds at Churchill Downs

    Post positions for the 2024 Kentucky Derby were drawn for next Saturday's race. See the full lineup and odds for each horse and position.

  • Crew chief says Judge should have been called for interference on slide during Yankees' rally

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Aaron Judge should have been called for interference for his slide on a botched double-play attempt that sparked New York’s winning rally Sunday at Milwaukee, crew chief Andy Fletcher acknowledged after the Yankees’ 15-5 victory. With the score tied 4-all in the sixth inning, Judge raised his left arm while sliding into second base after Alex Verdugo hit a bouncer to the right side of the infield. Brewers shortstop Willy Adames was attempting to complete the double play when his

  • Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry rally to win Zurich Classic team event in a playoff

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry received a standing ovation at historic, creole French Quarter restaurant Arnaud's on the eve of their final round at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event. They also had the largest, loudest galleries at the TPC Louisiana, where the charismatic, 34-year-old McIlroy, had not previously played. “He's getting old, but he still moves the needle a little bit,” Lowry joked as McIlroy chuckled. “Rory brings a crowd and people love him and we've go

  • Nova Scotia team wins world senior men's curling championship

    A Nova Scotia men's team captured the gold medal Saturday at the world senior men's curling championship in Ostersund, Sweden.Skip Paul Flemming of Halifax and teammates Peter Burgess, Kris Granchelli and Martin Gavin defeated the U.S. 4-3 in the championship match to cap an undefeated week.Flemming's team scored the deciding point with the final shot.In a release from Curling Canada, Flemming said it might not have been the hardest shot of his career, but it was among them. He credited a Burges

  • 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide prize money payouts for each player and team

    It pays to play well in the Saudi-backed league. Just ask Brendan Steele.

  • Oilers recall Jack Campbell, Philip Broberg from AHL affiliate Bakersfield

    LOS ANGELES — The Edmonton Oilers are adding depth for the playoffs by recalling goaltender Jack Campbell and defenceman Philip Broberg from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors. Campbell and Broberg join the Oilers amid their first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings after Bakersfield lost 3-1 to the Ontario Reign, L.A.'s affiliate, and were eliminated from the AHL playoffs on Saturday. The Oilers lead the Kings 2-1 heading into Game 4 of the best-of-seven series Sunday. Camp

  • AP NFL draft grades: Bears earned highest mark after landing Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze

    Some teams see an immediate impact from an NFL draft class. Others have to wait on a return. The Houston Texans went from worst to first in their division last season after selecting quarterback C.J. Stroud and edge Will Anderson Jr. back to back with the second and third overall picks. The Carolina Panthers ended up with the worst record despite taking Bryce Young No. 1 overall so they have to be patient. The Chicago Bears are the leading contender to have a Texans-like turnaround after getting

  • NFL draft's best undrafted free agents: Who are top 10 players available?

    With the 2024 NFL draft complete, a new scramble for talent is on as teams race to sign the best undrafted free agents available.