Environment Canada issues extreme cold warning for all of Alberta

Environment Canada is warning all Albertans about a significant cold snap that's in the forecast over the coming days. (CBC - image credit)

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for all of Alberta, as a significant cold snap is expected to grip the province for several days.

Temperatures in the province are expected to drop Wednesday night, feeling even colder with harsh wind chills. But the coldest temperatures are expected Saturday morning, the national weather agency said on Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures throughout the province will drop to around –30 C Wednesday night with wind chills near –40, according to the warnings issued by Environment Canada for all locations in the province.

Morning temperatures over the weekend are expected to dip to –40 C in many areas throughout Alberta. The wind chills will be near –50, the warnings say.

Environment Canada encourages people to cover up if they have to go outside, as frostbite can develop within minutes on skin exposed to such cold.

The agency says extreme cold poses greater risks to young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, those working or exercising outdoors and people without proper shelter.

It also urges people to keep their pets indoors.

Environment Canada forecasts temperatures to warm slightly early next week, but "below normal temperatures" are expected to persist, the warnings say.

The weather agency has also issued extreme cold warnings for much of B.C. and northern Saskatchewan, as well as parts of the Northwest Territories and Yukon.