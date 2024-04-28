Eric Church sends Stagecoach festivalgoers for the exits with acoustic gospel set

Eric Church has a reputation for being one of country music's true rebels, with songs such as his quaking blue-collar anthem "How 'Bout You" that asks "I like my country rocking, how 'bout you?" But that's not the same guy who showed up to Stagecoach as a headliner on Friday.

For his seventh time playing the festival — and fifth time headlining — Church opted for something different.

After a lengthy church organ played as the intro, Church appeared seated on a stool in front of stunning set of red stained glass windows on the production screen.

Eric Church performs on the Mane Stage during Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, Calif., Friday, April 26, 2024.

He began playing Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" before he was joined by backing vocalists for "Mistress Named Music," then a choir for "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot," "This Little Light Of Mine," "When The Saints Go Marching In," "I'll Fly Away," "I Saw The Light" and more.

The unplugged jam session sent festivalgoers for the exit of the Empire Polo Club starting about 15 minutes in, a sight that could be best described as Moses parting the Red Sea. It was a surprising move by Church, considering his recent setlists appear to be in line with the type of show many were probably expecting him to perform.

There was a memorable moment when Church began singing a country and gospel version of Snoop Dogg's "Gin & Juice" and the line "I got a pocket full of rubbers and my homeboys too" never sounded more bizarre in the same set as gospel songs. He continued on with the potentially even more surprising choice of 2Pac's "California Love."

Festivalgoers link arms and sway side to side as Eric Church opens with "Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen to start his headlining set on the Mane Stage during Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, Calif., Friday, April 26, 2024.

An hour and six minutes into the set, Church still hadn't said more than "How ya'll doin'?" but he did finally play his hit "Springsteen," one of the true highlights of the baffling set. The other highlight was the talented choir that joined him the entire set, along with longtime collaborator Joanna Cotten, and the various solos that many of the talented singers performed towards the end.

Eric Church performs on the Mane Stage during Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, Calif., Friday, April 26, 2024.

So why did he chose to do a gospel set with the occasional country ballad (and even some hip-hop hits)? I think we're all still curious what the meaning behind the set was, but it's clear he was trying for something different.

It wasn't bad, it just wasn't what people wanted.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stagecoach festivalgoers leave Eric Church acoustic gospel set