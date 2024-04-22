Eva Evans Dies: Social Media & ‘Club Rat’ Creator Was 29

Eva Evans, a social media star and Club Rat series creator, has died. She was 29.

Evans’ sister, Lila Joy, shared the news in a social media post.

“Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died,” Joy posted on Instagram. “After 24 hours, i still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so i know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be.”

She continued, “”I wish I had Eva here now to refer to because she would have better words and know how to say what I don’t. I am keepig this brief, so we can plan for the next few days, but you’ll be hearing a lot more from me on how much Eva means to me and just how different the world will be without her.”

Evans starred, directed, wrote and produced Club Rat, a five-episode series that was available on Prime Video. The series followed Eva, a self-absorbed influencer (played by Evans), who attempts to re-enter the chaotic New York City dating scene after a candid video of her humiliating breakup goes viral.

The social media influencer’s last post on Instagram was made four days ago where she piqued a bone with Apple for not having an emoji for the Yankees.

“Today, I discovered that there’s no Yankees emoji? I’ve heard people try to claim that NYC isn’t the center of the universe before, but I just wasn’t expecting this. Do better @apple,” she jokingly posted.

The Hills and Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County alum, Lo Bosworth, replied to the post after news of her death, writing, “Rest in peace, angel Eva you were always kind to me when others couldn’t be bothered. Will never forget that kindness.”

