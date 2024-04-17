Advertisement

Here Is Every Outfit Zendaya Has Worn During The "Challengers" Press Tour, And Each Look Is A Game, Set, Match

BuzzFeed
·6 min read

Zendaya, the mother of "method dressing," is here again, serving us with a whole slew of tennis-themed ensembles for her Challengers press tour, where she not only acts in the film but produces as well.

Mike Faist, Zendaya, and Josh O'Connor at a "Challengers" premiere

For this press tour, Zendaya and her image architect of 13 years, Law Roach, have teamed up to create a slate of looks that embody Zendaya's character, Tashi, and the overall vibe of the film.

"I think we are constantly trying to be inspired by the film — whether that be literally. Like this morning, I had tennis balls in my shoes — or more just the essence of the character or a concept or idea. So I keep wearing my 'tennis whites,'" she said during an interview with Vogue

In a separate Vogue interview, Zendaya also said she purposely dyed her hair blonde for this tour, so it "felt like a different press tour; a little reset."

Zendaya in a chic sleeveless white top with a high neckline, styled hair, at an outdoor event
Stefania D'alessandro / Getty Images

So, since Zendaya has been making a racket — in a good way — with every single Challengers press look, we thought it would be important to round up all of her fashion outfits so far.

1.First up: this custom glittery green gown by Loewe at the Australian premiere.

Zendaya posing in a green, sparkly dress with a deep neckline and high leg slit at an event

The back of the dress is a complete score.

Closeup of Zendaya
James Gourley / Getty Images

Need a closeup of the makeup, too.

Closeup of Zendaya
James Gourley / Getty Images

2.Next, a sparkly custom pleated tennis dress by Loewe at a photocall at the Hotel Hassler in Rome.

Zendaya at a "Challengers" premiere

A plunging neckline with a pleated skirt? Say no more.

Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Closeup of the makeup and the Bulgari earrings.

Zendaya in a glitzy sleeveless V-neck dress at an event
Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Zendaya's footwear is literally killing the competition with these custom Loewe heels, which feature tennis balls with the Loewe logo pierced through each heel.

Closeup of Zendaya's shoes
Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

3.A pinstripe vest and mini skirt set by Vivienne Westwood at the photocall at Claridge's Hotel in London.

Zendaya on the red carpet

This look is pulled from Vivienne Westwood's Spring/Summer ’94 ready-to-wear collection. A few adjustments were made to give it a more "sporty" look.

Jeff Spicer / Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Gotta get a closeup of the bangs, makeup, and feather bustle.

Closeup of Zendaya

I also love that she wears some variation of a tennis bracelet in most of her looks so far.

Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

4.A custom white sequin drop-waisted pleated halter dress by Thom Browne at the London premiere.

Zendaya in a stylish white gown with a high slit and a train, standing on the red carpet

Zendaya donned Bulgari earrings with a bold, red lip.

Zendaya in a white sleeveless top with a bow in her hair, at an event

5.A custom structured single-breasted jacket and matching full-length skirt by Calvin Klein at the Rome premiere.

Zendaya in elegant white tuxedo dress with a deep neckline and high slit posing on a backdrop

The snake-like necklace — which is called the Serpenti Viper necklace — could evoke a character trait of Tashi.

Zendaya in a sharp white blazer, with a sparkling necklace, posing for the camera
Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

6.A custom white, strapless drop-waist gown by Louis Vuitton at the Paris premiere.

Zendaya in a white strapless gown at the 'Challengers' premiere

Bulgari diamonds to complement her Wimbledon-white dress.

Zendaya in a white strapless top with a sleek hairstyle at an event

7.A tennis-green satin set by Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton at a photocall at Hotel de Crillon in Paris.

Closeup of Zendaya

The tennis whites are replaced with metallic heels for this Spring/Summer 1999 Louis Vuitton ensemble.

Marc Piasecki / WireImage

This sunkissed makeup is an ace.

Zendaya with a shoulder-length hairstyle, wearing a satin blouse, posing for a photo
Marc Piasecki / WireImage

8.A checkered minidress with tennis-green and white hues by Louis Vuitton by Marc Jacobs at a photocall at the Maison de l'Amerique Latine in Paris.

Closeup of Zendaya

This preppy little number was taken from the 2013 archives.

Marc Piasecki / WireImage

The overall style gives "'60s mod" with an all-white headband and side bangs.

Zendaya wearing a checkered dress with a collar, styled with a simple headband
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

9.A custom white mini dress by 16Arlington on the Italian TV Show Che Tempo Che Fa in Milan.

Closeup of Zendaya

Zendaya is sticking with the Wimbledon-white memo — and we don't hate it.

Stefania D'alessandro / Getty Images

This is the look she gave to the camera when the TV host asked: "Does Spider-Man give you gardenias?" Her response: "I hope he's watching."

Zendaya in an off-shoulder dress, Mike Faist in a black suit, and a man with a microphone on a stage
Stefania D'alessandro / Getty Images

10.A halterneck minidress by Ralph Lauren at the photocall in Milan.

Closeup of Zendaya

Like the Italians say: Molto buona!

Zendaya in a chic, sleeveless white top with collar, looking confident
Stefania D'alessandro / Getty Images

11.A cable-knit sweater and a maxi skirt by Brunello Cucinelli at a photocall at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters tournament in Monaco.

Closeup of Zendaya
Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

Hi, Mr. Hairstylist, I would like the "Hot-Honey" blonde, please, and thank you.

Closeup of Zendaya
Valery Hache / AFP via Getty Images

12.Finally, a custom all-white tennis ensemble by On Running in Monaco.

View this photo on Instagram

Oh, and you thought we were done? Zendaya Did. Not. Rest. when it came to the Challengers press interviews, either. Here are some of her other looks.

13.Let's start with this casual Elisabetta Franchi set that involved striped boxer shorts and a matching button-down she wore in Australia.

Mike Faist, Zendaya, and Josh O'Connor in an interview
ABC News / Via youtube.com

14.Or this amazing green long-sleeve number that makes her look like a tennis star.

Closeup of Zendaya
Hit Network / Via youtube.com

15.And let's not forget this cozy yellow Loro Piana sweater set she wore in London.

Mike Faist, Zendaya, and Josh O'Connor in an interview
Cineworld Cinemas / Via youtube.com

Do you have a favorite outfit for the Challengers press tour? Tell us in the comments below.

This story will be updated with new looks.