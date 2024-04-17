Here Is Every Outfit Zendaya Has Worn During The "Challengers" Press Tour, And Each Look Is A Game, Set, Match
Zendaya, the mother of "method dressing," is here again, serving us with a whole slew of tennis-themed ensembles for her Challengers press tour, where she not only acts in the film but produces as well.
For this press tour, Zendaya and her image architect of 13 years, Law Roach, have teamed up to create a slate of looks that embody Zendaya's character, Tashi, and the overall vibe of the film.
"I think we are constantly trying to be inspired by the film — whether that be literally. Like this morning, I had tennis balls in my shoes — or more just the essence of the character or a concept or idea. So I keep wearing my 'tennis whites,'" she said during an interview with Vogue.
In a separate Vogue interview, Zendaya also said she purposely dyed her hair blonde for this tour, so it "felt like a different press tour; a little reset."
So, since Zendaya has been making a racket — in a good way — with every single Challengers press look, we thought it would be important to round up all of her fashion outfits so far.
1.First up: this custom glittery green gown by Loewe at the Australian premiere.
The back of the dress is a complete score.
Need a closeup of the makeup, too.
2.Next, a sparkly custom pleated tennis dress by Loewe at a photocall at the Hotel Hassler in Rome.
Closeup of the makeup and the Bulgari earrings.
Zendaya's footwear is literally killing the competition with these custom Loewe heels, which feature tennis balls with the Loewe logo pierced through each heel.
3.A pinstripe vest and mini skirt set by Vivienne Westwood at the photocall at Claridge's Hotel in London.
Gotta get a closeup of the bangs, makeup, and feather bustle.
4.A custom white sequin drop-waisted pleated halter dress by Thom Browne at the London premiere.
Zendaya donned Bulgari earrings with a bold, red lip.
5.A custom structured single-breasted jacket and matching full-length skirt by Calvin Klein at the Rome premiere.
The snake-like necklace — which is called the Serpenti Viper necklace — could evoke a character trait of Tashi.
6.A custom white, strapless drop-waist gown by Louis Vuitton at the Paris premiere.
Bulgari diamonds to complement her Wimbledon-white dress.
7.A tennis-green satin set by Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton at a photocall at Hotel de Crillon in Paris.
This sunkissed makeup is an ace.
8.A checkered minidress with tennis-green and white hues by Louis Vuitton by Marc Jacobs at a photocall at the Maison de l'Amerique Latine in Paris.
The overall style gives "'60s mod" with an all-white headband and side bangs.
9.A custom white mini dress by 16Arlington on the Italian TV Show Che Tempo Che Fa in Milan.
This is the look she gave to the camera when the TV host asked: "Does Spider-Man give you gardenias?" Her response: "I hope he's watching."
10.A halterneck minidress by Ralph Lauren at the photocall in Milan.
Like the Italians say: Molto buona!
11.A cable-knit sweater and a maxi skirt by Brunello Cucinelli at a photocall at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters tournament in Monaco.
Hi, Mr. Hairstylist, I would like the "Hot-Honey" blonde, please, and thank you.
12.Finally, a custom all-white tennis ensemble by On Running in Monaco.
Oh, and you thought we were done? Zendaya Did. Not. Rest. when it came to the Challengers press interviews, either. Here are some of her other looks.
13.Let's start with this casual Elisabetta Franchi set that involved striped boxer shorts and a matching button-down she wore in Australia.
14.Or this amazing green long-sleeve number that makes her look like a tennis star.
15.And let's not forget this cozy yellow Loro Piana sweater set she wore in London.
This story will be updated with new looks.