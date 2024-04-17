Here Is Every Outfit Zendaya Has Worn During The "Challengers" Press Tour, And Each Look Is A Game, Set, Match

Zendaya, the mother of "method dressing," is here again, serving us with a whole slew of tennis-themed ensembles for her Challengers press tour, where she not only acts in the film but produces as well.

Challengers, premiering April 26, is about a woman named Tashi (played by Zendaya), a pro tennis player who is forced to become a coach after being injured during a match. This leads her to coach her husband, who is described as a mediocre tennis player. Eventually, after a streak of losses, Tashi signs him up for a "challengers" event, where he's positioned against his former best friend —and Tashi's ex-boyfriend. Valery Hache / AFP via Getty Images

For this press tour, Zendaya and her image architect of 13 years, Law Roach, have teamed up to create a slate of looks that embody Zendaya's character, Tashi, and the overall vibe of the film.

"I think we are constantly trying to be inspired by the film — whether that be literally. Like this morning, I had tennis balls in my shoes — or more just the essence of the character or a concept or idea. So I keep wearing my 'tennis whites,'" she said during an interview with Vogue.

In a separate Vogue interview, Zendaya also said she purposely dyed her hair blonde for this tour, so it "felt like a different press tour; a little reset."

Stefania D'alessandro / Getty Images

So, since Zendaya has been making a racket — in a good way — with every single Challengers press look, we thought it would be important to round up all of her fashion outfits so far.

1.First up: this custom glittery green gown by Loewe at the Australian premiere.

Jonathan Anderson, who is the fashion house's creative director, was also the costume designer for Challengers. According to Law Roach, in a podcast interview with Vogue, the shadow figure on the dress is actually a grab of Zendaya's shadow from the film. James Gourley / Getty Images

The back of the dress is a complete score.

James Gourley / Getty Images

Need a closeup of the makeup, too.

James Gourley / Getty Images

2.Next, a sparkly custom pleated tennis dress by Loewe at a photocall at the Hotel Hassler in Rome.

A plunging neckline with a pleated skirt? Say no more. Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Closeup of the makeup and the Bulgari earrings.

Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Zendaya's footwear is literally killing the competition with these custom Loewe heels, which feature tennis balls with the Loewe logo pierced through each heel.

Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

3.A pinstripe vest and mini skirt set by Vivienne Westwood at the photocall at Claridge's Hotel in London.

This look is pulled from Vivienne Westwood's Spring/Summer ’94 ready-to-wear collection. A few adjustments were made to give it a more "sporty" look. Jeff Spicer / Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Gotta get a closeup of the bangs, makeup, and feather bustle.

I also love that she wears some variation of a tennis bracelet in most of her looks so far. Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

4.A custom white sequin drop-waisted pleated halter dress by Thom Browne at the London premiere.

A high-slit gown that has a juxtaposition of sporty and preppy, Thom Browne gave full deets of the dress on the fashion house's Instagram: "Mesh inserts, red, white and blue intarsia hem detailing and white bullion half drop tennis racket icon embroidery." Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

Zendaya donned Bulgari earrings with a bold, red lip.

Is it just me, or do her earrings resemble the Venus Rosewater Dish trophy that's given to the winner of the Ladies' Singles tournaments in Wimbledon? Neil Mockford / Filmmagic

5.A custom structured single-breasted jacket and matching full-length skirt by Calvin Klein at the Rome premiere.

Story continues

According to Calvin Klein's Instagram, the whole outfit is made from soft white leather. In an interview with Vogue, Zendaya called this look: "Business-woman Tashi in her tennis whites." Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

The snake-like necklace — which is called the Serpenti Viper necklace — could evoke a character trait of Tashi.

Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

6.A custom white, strapless drop-waist gown by Louis Vuitton at the Paris premiere.

This look — with a wide leather belt at the hips — was created by Louis Vuitton's Artistic Director, Nicolas Ghesquière. Marc Piasecki / WireImage

Bulgari diamonds to complement her Wimbledon-white dress.

If you don't know, players are only allowed to wear white at Wimbledon because sweat stains are less visible on white garments. Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

7.A tennis-green satin set by Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton at a photocall at Hotel de Crillon in Paris.

The tennis whites are replaced with metallic heels for this Spring/Summer 1999 Louis Vuitton ensemble. Marc Piasecki / WireImage

This sunkissed makeup is an ace.

Marc Piasecki / WireImage

8.A checkered minidress with tennis-green and white hues by Louis Vuitton by Marc Jacobs at a photocall at the Maison de l'Amerique Latine in Paris.

This preppy little number was taken from the 2013 archives. Marc Piasecki / WireImage

The overall style gives "'60s mod" with an all-white headband and side bangs.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

9.A custom white mini dress by 16Arlington on the Italian TV Show Che Tempo Che Fa in Milan.

Zendaya is sticking with the Wimbledon-white memo — and we don't hate it. Stefania D'alessandro / Getty Images

This is the look she gave to the camera when the TV host asked: "Does Spider-Man give you gardenias?" Her response: "I hope he's watching."

Stefania D'alessandro / Getty Images

10.A halterneck minidress by Ralph Lauren at the photocall in Milan.

This little white number is from Ralph's Spring/Summer '92 collection. Cindy Crawford was the original model who wore it. Stefania M. D'alessandro / Getty Images

Like the Italians say: Molto buona!

Stefania D'alessandro / Getty Images

11.A cable-knit sweater and a maxi skirt by Brunello Cucinelli at a photocall at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters tournament in Monaco.

Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

Hi, Mr. Hairstylist, I would like the "Hot-Honey" blonde, please, and thank you.

Valery Hache / AFP via Getty Images

12.Finally, a custom all-white tennis ensemble by On Running in Monaco.

Oh, and you thought we were done? Zendaya Did. Not. Rest. when it came to the Challengers press interviews, either. Here are some of her other looks.

13.Let's start with this casual Elisabetta Franchi set that involved striped boxer shorts and a matching button-down she wore in Australia.

ABC News / Via youtube.com

14.Or this amazing green long-sleeve number that makes her look like a tennis star.

Hit Network / Via youtube.com

15.And let's not forget this cozy yellow Loro Piana sweater set she wore in London.

Cineworld Cinemas / Via youtube.com

Do you have a favorite outfit for the Challengers press tour? Tell us in the comments below.

This story will be updated with new looks.