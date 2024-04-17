Every Single One of Zendaya's 'Challengers' Press Tour Looks So Far

Zendaya is a fashion icon, there's no doubt about it, so you can just imagine our excitement when we saw the very first look for the Challengers press tour emerge. A dazzling, custom-made LOEWE gown that glistens as it catches the Sydney sun's light. Given that fashion's fave designer, Jonathan Anderson created custom costumes for the film itself, it's hardly surprising that he'd then lend his hand to the promo looks, thus making what's to come all the more exciting.

As we patiently await the remainder of the press junket, which has so far taken the actor from Australia to London, we're rounding up every single one of Zendaya's incredible looks, from custom LOEWE to Lacoste and everything in between -- styled of course by Law Roach.

Take a look at what our favorite It-girl has worn so far and stay tuned for more fire fits coming your way.

LOEWE Tennis Ball Gown

The first outfit for the Challengers tour was a custom-made LOEWE gown in green which featured a person with a tennis racket and a tennis ball, all glistening in black and green sequins. Zendaya wore the gorgeous gown during the first stop on the press tour which took place in Sydney.

Custom Lacoste Two-Piece

Following the first LOEWE number, Zendaya also opted for a custom-made Lacoste two-piece created by Pelagia Kolotouros. According to the brand, the look was inspired by the Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show and collection, dubbed "The Victory of 1927."

Louis Vuitton Dress

For her next stop on the Challengers tour, Zendaya wore a green and white checkered Louis Vuitton dress with white heels and a matching headband. The look came courtesy of Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2013 collection, initially presented in two variations and created by Marc Jacobs.

Archival Louis Vuitton Two-Piece

Another impressive look by Louis Vuitton, Zendaya's next outfit dates all the way back to 1999. The Challengers star wore a chartreuse satin shirt and matching trousers accessorized with platform heels a metallic gold bag.

Custom White Louis Vuitton Gown

For Zendaya's third look in Paris, the actor wore a custom white Louis Vuitton gown by Nicolas Ghesquiere, complete with Bulgari diamonds.

Custom LOEWE Dress and Tennis Ball Heels

Stepping out in Rome, Zendaya is back to LOEWE as she's sporting a custom-made silver tennis dress with pleated skirt detailing. What's most impressive about this look though, is undoubtedly the matching tennis ball heels. Game. Set. Match.

Calvin Klein White Two-Piece

For her second appearance in Rome, Zendaya was pictured wearing a custom Calvin Klein co-ord, consisting of a white skirt with thigh-high split and a matching blazer. To accessorize, the actor wore jewelry by Bulgari and shoes by Louboutin.

Rahul Mishra Utility Bomber and Trousers

Zendaya wore a Rahul Mishra co-ord, pairing the Chartreuse Utility Crop Bomber with the Utility Cargo Trousers from the designer's Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Custom Thom Browne Tennis Racket Dress

For her stop in London at the Challengers premiere, Zendaya wore a custom white Thom Browne gown complete with sequins, embroidered tennis rackets and pleating, plus a sultry thigh-high split.

Vivienne Westwood Striped Two-Piece

For Zendaya's next look, the actor wore a striped Vivienne Westwood two-piece, consisting of a button-down waistcoat and matching miniskirt, paired with white court heels.

Polo Ralph Lauren Dress

Attending a photo-call in Milan, Zendaya wore a tennis-inspired halter-neck dress by Polo Ralph Lauren. The dress was first worn by Cindy Crawford during the Spring/Summer 1992 runway.

Brunello Cucinelli Cable Knit Jumper and Skirt

For a press stop in Monte Carlo, Zendaya wore a cable knit jumper and silky skirt by Brunello Cucinelli, from the designer's Fall/Winter 2024 collection.

On Running Tennis Dress

Appearing in Monaco, Zendaya wore a custom On Running outfit, designed by the team to recreate the tennis white of history-making tennis player Althea Gibson, who was the first African American to win a Grand Slam back in 1956.

Vera Wang Gown

For the Los Angeles red carpet premiere, Zendaya wore a pink and black gown by Vera Wang, complete with a black lace bodice and flowing skirt.

Celia Kritharioti Dress

Attending the Los Angeles premiere after-party, Zendaya wore a bright green dress by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti.