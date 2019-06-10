Everything You Need to Know About Abby Lee Miller’s "Dance Moms" Season 9

From Seventeen

Abby Lee Miller is back and she has a whole new dance team with her to try and bring home some new trophies. While some of our old favorites might not be back for a new season, it seems like a new season is just what Abby needed to come back and remind people why she was on the top of the pyramid in the first place.

As Abby continues to coach her new team, fans are wondering if this will be the last time they'll see their favorite dance company owner on TV or if Abby and her team will come back for more competitions with a ninth season.

Here is everything you need to know about Dance Moms season 9...

Has Dance Moms been renewed for season 9?

While fans have been able to see Abby working with a new set of kids back at the Abby Lee Dance Company in season 8, it’s still too early to tell if the show will return for another season. Lifetime still hasn't revealed whether or not Dance Moms has been renewed for a ninth season, but it wouldn't be too surprising if it does.

Who is going to be in season 9 of Dance Moms?

Since the show still hasn't been renewed for season 9, there's no official word on who would be back if the show does get another season. However, since most of the kids are younger and won't be graduating or heading off to college soon, it seems like there is a good chance that they will be back for season 9 unless some MAJOR drama happens and they decide to leave.

Would any old cast members come back for season 9?

It's always nice to see some old favorites come back during a season, even after they have left the company or have gone their own ways. It wouldn't be surprising if someone comes back to make a special cameo or two this season, especially now that Abby is back. There's definitely someone out there who would jump at the chance to help teach a dance or two.

Would Maddie Ziegler finally return to her iconic former dance teacher’s side to help groom her new protégé? Or would Chloe Lukasiak come back and show Abby what she’s got? Maybe Nia Sioux, Kendall Vertes, Kalani Hilliker and Camryn Bridges would join her and have a big The Irreplaceables reunion?! Ahhhh, that would be so epic.

How many episodes will season 9 have?

The show hasn't been renewed for season 9 yet, so it's a little tough to tell how many episodes it would get just yet. Lifetime has yet to officially announce how many episodes season 8 will have, however, seasons typically have anywhere between 28-34 episodes so definitely expect that much if it does come back.

