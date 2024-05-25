Everything We Know About 'Knives Out 3'

Welcome back, Benoit Blanc. The charismatic Southern detective brought to life by Daniel Craig is returning for Knives Out 3. Titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the film was announced in May 2024 by Netflix.

Here’s everything we know about the next installation of the mystery franchise so far.

What is Knives Out 3 about?

Director and writer Rian Johnson wrote on X, formerly called Twitter, “I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies.”

So, safe to assume it will be another mystery. In 2019’s Knives Out, Blanc was investigating the death of best-selling author Harlan Thrombey, played by Christopher Plummer. In Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, he went to to a Greek island owned by tech billionaire Miles Bron, played by Edward Norton, and ended up blowing up the place.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson implied Blanc may be the heart of the movie, but it won’t really be about him.

“It’s a weird thing with these movies because the detective is at the heart of it, but the detective is never the protagonist of the movie,” Johnson said.

Who is in the cast for Knives Out 3?

There has not been an official cast announcement, except for Craig, but it always seemed like a safe assumption that he’ll be returning. We might see more of Hugh Grant, who made a cameo as Blanc’s partner, or any of the other characters who managed to survive the first two films.

Does Knives Out 3 have a release date yet?



The third film is set to come out on Netflix in 2025.

Is there a trailer for Knives Out 3?

Not yet, but when announcing the new movie, Johnson shared a teaser for the film that ended with a casket. The mystery for now is: who is inside it?

The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man. pic.twitter.com/pdDXRDmwcI — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 24, 2024

