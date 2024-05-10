Ex-Parliamentary researcher to face 2025 trial over alleged spying for China

Former parliamentary researcher Christopher Cash is accused of spying for China (Jeff Moore/PA) (PA Wire)

A former parliamentary researcher and a teacher accused of spying for China will not stand trial until next summer, the Old Bailey heard on Friday.

Christopher Cash, 29, and Christopher Berry, 32, are both accused of breaching the Official Secrets Act by allegedly working against the interests of the UK between December 2021 and February last year.

It is said they “obtained, collected, recorded, published or communicated to another person articles, notes, documents, or information” which would be useful to China.

Cash and Berry sat together behind their lawyers and not in the dock for a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday.

“The two defendants are charged with a single offence of spying, contrary to section 1 of the Official Secrets Act 1911”, prosecutor Tom Little KC told the hearing.

Cash, from Whitechapel in east London, previously worked as a parliamentary researcher and was director of the China Research Group.

Mr Justice Jeremy Baker ordered him and Berry to return to the Old Bailey for a further hearing which was set for October 4.

He said a trial would not take place until at least May next year, with the date to be set administratively in the next seven days.

The case could be heard at the Old Bailey, or one of Kingston and Woolwich crown courts.

Neither men entered pleas on Friday, and they were freed on conditional bail.

Under the terms of his bail, Cash has been ordered not to contact MPs, Parliamentary staffers, or enter the Parliamentary estate.

Both defendants have been told not to travel outside the UK and not to contact each other.

They were also ordered to sign on at a police station, and must also notify police of any internet-enabled device they intend to use.