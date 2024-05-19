Ex-partner to face charges after 55-year-old woman killed in Montreal

MONTREAL — A 55-year-old woman is dead and her former partner is facing charges in what police say is Montreal's 13th homicide of the year.

Police were called Saturday evening to an apartment in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough, where they found the victim with fatal upper body wounds.

Police spokesman Jean-Pierre Brabant said the suspect, a 71-year-old man, went to the police station to turn himself in.

Brabant said the man is the woman's ex-husband or partner, and was arrested at the station.

He is expected to appear in court later today to face charges that will be determined by the Quebec prosecutor's office.

Police erected a large security perimeter outside the residence, and said their investigation into the death was still ongoing as of Sunday morning.

