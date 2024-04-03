Ex-staffer claims Kanye West wanted to build a jail at his private school
The former employee of Kanye's Yeezy and Donda Academy businesses has filed a lawsuit against Kanye, alleging he oversaw a hostile workplace and intentionally inflicted emotional distress on his staff. Trevor Phillips, who was employed by the All of the Lights rapper from November 2022 until August 2023, said he experienced severe discrimination, harassment and retaliative behaviour directly from Kanye, and that Kanye, 46, was openly discriminatory towards Black staff and students. "It was immediately apparent to him, and others, that Kanye treated the Black staff considerably worse than white employees," Phillips' lawyers submitted via court documents.