Ex-youth center resident testifies about abuse in New Hampshire state custody
The man who blew the lid off decades of abuse allegations at New Hampshire’s youth detention center was emotional while testifying at his civil trial.
The man who blew the lid off decades of abuse allegations at New Hampshire’s youth detention center was emotional while testifying at his civil trial.
Newshub YouTubeA man in New Zealand went looking for his elderly parents on Thursday morning after becoming concerned that he had not heard from them for days, reports say. At their rural rented property in Waitākere, West Auckland, he found a ram in a paddock alongside the lifeless bodies of his parents.The unnamed couple in their early 80s are believed to have both been killed by the sheep, according to The New Zealand Herald. Authorities believe the man had gone out to feed the ram and never
Kanye West is being investigated for battery after allegedly punching a man who his representatives claim "battered and sexually assaulted" his wife, Bianca Censori.
TORONTO — Two men who worked for Air Canada and an alleged firearms trafficker are among nine people charged in a heist of nearly $24 million in gold and cash from Toronto's Pearson airport a year ago, police said Wednesday, offering new details of what happened in the "sensational" case. Peel Regional Police said their joint investigation – dubbed Project 24K – with the U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Bureau has resulted in a combined 19 criminal charges against the suspects, including multi
Jaylen Griffin would've turned 16 years old next week, police said
The supermodel joins Emily Ratajkowski, Paloma Elsesser and Tina Kunakey in the new summer 2024 campaign
Moments before her death, a pregnant British attorney said her husband had shoved her off a cliff.
Jabin Botsford/ReutersDespite the troubles plaguing Donald Trump’s first criminal trial in New York City, the process reached a milestone Thursday afternoon when the judge filled all 12 seats of the jury that will determine his fate.But the slog is far from over, as prosecutors and defense lawyers must now screen dozens of other jurors to pick the half-dozen New Yorkers who will serve as alternates during the next month or two—and might not even make it into the deliberation room.The new additio
Carol Morgan was killed in her shop on Aug. 13, 1981
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyPrince Harry has publicly renounced his British residency, in paperwork coinciding with his first public appearance since his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, was diagnosed with cancer.Harry spoke via video link on Wednesday at the annual general meeting of Travalyst, the sustainable travel organization he founded in 2019, before quitting the royal family.As part of the organization’s year-end procedures, it also filed company returns in w
Authorities allege Jonathan Bates killed his wife in 2017 and has been on the run since failing to show up to court in 2022
Shania Twain just shared snaps with super long peroxide blonde hair. It's giving 00's Jessica Simpson and we're not mad at it.
Victoria Beckham marked her 50th birthday on Wednesday and her rarely-seen sister shared a fabulous photo of her Spice Girl sister. See photo.
The 'Weekend Update' anchor gave a shoutout to an actor who he says makes "interesting" choices when it comes to being a guest host on 'SNL'
A park ranger made the discovery, and now an investigation is underway.
Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, was out driving west of Moscow, Idaho, the night of the slayings, his attorney says, and the defense plans to offer a cell phone tower and radio frequency expert to partially corroborate this account, a court document supporting an alibi defense filed Wednesday shows.
“We don’t want people to operate in this fear mode,” Nofziger said. “We want people to operate in the empowerment mode.”
Melissa Elizabeth Lucio has been on death row since 2008 after being convicted of murdering her 2-year-old daughter
Raynaldo Riviera Ortiz Jr., 60, will face up to 190 years in prison at sentencing
Check out this hilarious lip reading of what Taylor Swift said to Travis Kelce during Coachella.
‘How is this allowed in Disneyland?’ perplexed viewer questions