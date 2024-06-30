Exclusive: Nearly Half Of Undecided Voters Do Not Think Labour Majority Is Most Likely Election Result

Kevin Schofield
·2 min read
Either Keir Starmer or Rishi Sunak will be prime minister on Friday morning.
Either Keir Starmer or Rishi Sunak will be prime minister on Friday morning. Handout via Getty Images

Nearly half of undecided voters do not believe a Labour majority is the most likely election result, a new poll has revealed.

Labour said the findings showed the result of the election is “far from decided”.

The party has maintained its huge poll lead throughout the election campaign, leading to a widespread expectation that Keir Starmer will be elected on Thursday with a record-breaking Commons majority.

But the Savanta poll, seen by HuffPost UK, found that 40% of voters who have yet to make up their minds do not think that is the most likely outcome. A further 41% say they do not know what the result will be.

Meanwhile, 23% of voters still believe that Labour will end up being the official opposition, compared to 32% who think it will be the Conservatives.

The result of the poll also suggests that Tory warnings of a Labour “super-majority” are not cutting through with undecided voters.

Emma Levin, associate director at Savanta, said: “Our research counters a widely held view in Westminster that the election has already played out in the minds of voters - many, in particular those who are genuinely undecided, do not see this as a done deal.

“Clearly there is a sense that Labour are in a strong position. But with one in four voters thinking Labour are most likely to be the next official opposition, there is little evidence to suggest that the ‘super-majority’ messaging is cutting through where it needs to, and may allay fears in Labour of potential apathy among their supporters.”

A Labour source: told HuffPost UK: “The election is far from decided and there’s a real danger that the wild poll predictions play into the Tories’ hands and suppress turnout.

“We know the country wants change, but change will only come if people vote Labour. It’s clear that staying at home or voting for one of the small parties runs the risk of waking up on July 5 to five more years of chaos under a Tory government.”

