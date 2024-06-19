Free Air Con? US cities look at new ways to prevent heat deaths

Ana Faguy - BBC News, Washington
·5 min read
Aerial view of tents scattered along a road
'The Zone' is Phoenix's largest homeless encampment [Getty]

Mary Carter has survived scorching Phoenix summers for 40 years, but she found herself paralysed by the heat when the air conditioning in her small trailer stopped working.

Ms Carter, 73, stayed in the seven-foot-long trailer in Arizona for a month last summer as temperatures hit 115F (46.1C) or higher with no air circulating. A county programme offering financial aid for air conditioning units and repairs to eligible lower income residents eventually helped her.

"Without air, you can’t live in this town," she told the BBC. "Anyone who is trying to is crazy."

Temperatures are predicted on Thursday to reach 114F (45.5C) in the city. The daunting forecast has become a new normal for not just the American West, but for communities across the US and the globe as scientists say extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and intense with climate change.

The air conditioning programme is one avenue cities across the US are employing to fight extreme heat as health experts warn heat-related deaths are rising. Communities are being forced to take extra steps to help their most vulnerable populations - notably the homeless - survive.

People lay on mats on brown tiled floor
People are seeking shelter at cooling centres, such as the First Church UCC cooling centre in Phoenix [Getty]

Rising deaths each year

Last year, 645 people died from heat-related causes in Maricopa County, where Phoenix is located. The toll represented hundreds more deaths than any of the prior 10 years. Many of those who died in the county were homeless or low-income individuals, officials say.

The number of deaths in the county has risen each year. In 2013, there were 76 heat-related deaths recorded. Ten years later, the 645 deaths marked a jarring 784% increase.

The city started preparations for the sweltering summer months early this year, Brian Lee, the head of Phoenix's Office of Emergency Management, told the BBC.

"Our primary function first and foremost is to save lives, " Mr Lee said. "Every person we can get in an air-conditioned room with a bottle of water is one person we can potentially save.”

Maricopa County's emergency repair programme has helped about 700 people since 2021, with county funds set aside to pay for the services through at least 2026. Eligible residents who live in the county and meet certain income requirements can apply for help with home repair expenses, including HVAC repair.

Communication with residents on how to prepare for extreme heat began 1 May in Phoenix, Mr Lee said, in a "conscious effort to be ahead" of the spike in heat.

The first test for the city came earlier this month when an intense heat wave hit, bringing triple digits to major cities in the American West earlier in the season than usual.

Temperatures ranged from 114F (45.5C) to 121F in places including Las Vegas, Nevada, and Palm Springs and Death Valley in California. In some cities, temperature records were broken weeks before summer officially started.

The heat has forced officials to be more proactive in their response.

This year, Mr Lee's office identified new locations for people who are homeless to stay, including local libraries.

As the temperatures heat up, the needs of homeless and low income individuals change from places to sleep to places where they can wait out the heat and cool off - something experts say can save lives.

Last summer, Ms Carter's air conditioning unit stopped working after weeks of intense summer heat. It was not until she saw an advertisement for the Maricopa County air conditioning programme that she was able to get a reprieve from the heat.

"I couldn't even go to the bathroom it was so hot in there," she said.

The county sent a repair man to Ms Carter's trailer several days later and he determined she would need a new unit. The county replaced it for free, something Ms Carter said she would not have been able to afford.

Millions under heat alerts

Phoenix isn't alone in facing a deadly problem.

Extreme heat killed more than 1,500 people in the US in 2022, and half of those people were homeless, according to an Associated Press report, but exact figures on the number of heat-related deaths are hard to come by as they aren't officially tracked.

But based on data that is available, illness and deaths from extreme heat are rising, health experts warned in a 2022 report. They forecast a stark rise if the globe continues to warm.

The world hit 12 straight months of record-high temperatures, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service said earlier this month.

Last month was the hottest-recorded May in history.

This week, the East Coast is experiencing the high temperatures that have become normal out West.

More than 70 million Americans are living under heat alerts as US cities, including Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston and New York, see triple-digit temperatures.

As the heat gets worse, communities are searching for solutions in hopes of avoiding potentially deadly consequences, Steve Berg, chief policy officer at the National Alliance to End Homelessness, told BBC News.

Many major US cities prepare for snow and extreme cold by opening warming centres and ensuring homeless people have a place to go, Mr Berg said, but cities are now having to reckon with providing similar support for extreme heat.

"It's not something that can just be avoided or wished away," he said. "It's something communities need to get a handle on."

More on extreme heat

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Park ranger gives tips on how to stay safe in the summer heat

    Joshua Tree Park Preventative Search and Rescue Ranger, Anna Marini, shares safety tips and ways to prepare for going outside in the summer sun and heat.

  • Koalas make public debut at Illinois zoo

    Last week, two male koalas, Brumby and Willum, arrived at Brookfield Zoo Chicago and have been settling into their new home at the Zoo’s Hamill Family Play Zoo.

  • Park Rangers give safety tips as black bear sightings increase in the Upstate

    Park Rangers give safety tips as black bear sightings increase in the Upstate

  • Moose Evades Grizzly Bear During Chase at Montana Campground

    A moose narrowly evaded a charging grizzly bear in Cooke City, Montana, on Tuesday, June 11, video shows.Wesley Larson, a bear biologist and host of the Tooth and Claw Podcast, captured footage of the moment at Soda Butte Campground.Larson, who reports on grizzly attacks, told Storyful the video was filmed at the same site of a fatal grizzly attack in 2010.“I checked the site number where the chase had just unfolded. It was site 26, the very same location of the fatal mauling 14 years ago,” he said.According to the National Parks Service, a female grizzly bear and her cubs mauled three people in separate tents at that campsite in 2010, resulting in one fatality.Larson said that the bear was unsuccessful in its attempt to catch the moose. Credit: Tooth and Claw Podcast via Storyful

  • Alaska man, police officers join forces to save calf trapped in lake from 'sure demise'

    An Alaska man and two police officers joined forces to rescue a baby calf from what police described as “sure demise” after it got stuck between a floatplane and a dock in a lake.

  • Extreme heat has arrived in Iowa. Here's how to stay safe

    Extreme heat has arrived in Iowa. Here's how to stay safe

  • Moose chased by bear stops to look back; ‘You still coming?’

    A wildlife biologist saw a moose and decided to take a short video. “It ended up being a better video than I expected,” Wes Larson said.

  • Watch: Thieving bear steals workers' lunch from pickup truck in California

    A black bear was caught on camera in California stealing a cooler from the back of a truck and settling in to eat lunch.

  • What sets this heat wave apart from the rest?

    Temperatures will jump into the 30s for most of Ontario and Quebec this week as potentially record-setting, and dangerous, heat moves into the provinces. Get the inside scoop with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.

  • City of Calgary calls for 3rd-party review into why water main ruptured

    City officials have confirmed that there will be a full, third-party review into what caused the catastrophic water feeder main break that created an ongoing crisis for Calgary's water supply. "I know you want to understand what happened to this pipe in the first place, and I do too," said Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday morning."It's for that reason that I called for a third party to do a complete incident review of this situation."David Duckworth, chief administrative officer for the Cit

  • Slight tornadic threat with severe thunderstorms over northwestern Ontario

    Intense heat is setting the stage for severe storms in northwestern Ontario this week, so folks could see heavy rainfall, strong winds and hail if these cells develop.

  • Heat and humidity fuels thunderstorm threat in Ontario Tuesday

    Widespread thunderstorm threat is in play today for southern Ontario, as humidity fuels instability. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.

  • Birth of wildcat kittens in Kent wildlife park sparks hope for rarest UK mammal

    Wildwood Trust said the litter were born about nine weeks ago in a dedicated off-show breeding enclosure, to parents Talla and Blair.

  • Calgary can now allow access to river water for businesses

    A plan to get untreated water to industrial customers is in the works while restrictions and conservation efforts — triggered by a massive water main break in northwest Calgary — continue for the city's potable water.The provincial government issued two temporary diversion licences to the City of Calgary on Tuesday. This allows 200,000 cubic metres (200 million litres) for non-potable industrial use, with diversion points out of the Bow River.It means the city can track and manage water withdraw

  • Thailand's tried for years to solve its pollution problem, but 'haze season' always comes back

    When the haze season comes, villagers in northern Thailand start preparing the land for fire. They set areas of forest alight, part of controlled burns that will clear their fields for planting — and before long large plumes of smoke rise up, adding to some of the worst air in the world. It's a practice that is unavoidable due to the mountainous terrain, which prevents harvesting machines from operating. During the haze season, from February to April, Chiang Mai city regularly tops the list of the world’s worst cities for air pollution. At nearby Chiang Mai university, an app called FireD has been developed to try to control burning. People register their planned fires through the app. It uses weather and satellite data to predict if a fire on a particular day will cause more pollution or whether conditions will blow away the smoke and pollutants.

  • Congress Just Passed The Biggest Clean-Energy Bill Since Biden's Climate Law

    It's all on nuclear.

  • Gaza conflict has caused major environmental damage, UN says

    The conflict in Gaza has created unprecedented soil, water and air pollution in the region, destroying sanitation systems and leaving tons of debris from explosive devices, a United Nations report on the environmental impact of the war said on Tuesday. The war between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist movement that controls the Gaza Strip, has swiftly reversed limited progress in improving the region's water desalination and wastewater treatment facilities, restoring the Wadi Gaza coastal wetland, and investments in solar power installations, according to a preliminary assessment from the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP).

  • What's a heat dome? Here's why so much of the US is broiling this week

    FENTON, Mich. (AP) — With much of the Midwest and the Northeast broiling — or about to broil — in extreme summer heat this week, meteorologists are talking about heat waves and heat domes.

  • 'Crucial springtime': Why Alberta's wildfire season is off to a better start this year

    The bar was low for a better wildfire season in Alberta this year after a record-shattering season in 2023, persistent drought conditions and expectations of high temperatures.But the province weathered the crucial spring period, emerging in far better shape than it had at this point last year."Alberta, at this time right now, was in a very different place in 2023," said Christie Tucker, the information unit manager for Alberta Wildfire.Around this time last year, there were 77 active wildfires

  • Zebra mussel presence leads to 44k fish cull

    Fish bred at Movanagher cannot be used to stock other waters to prevent the spread of the species.