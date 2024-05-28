Extreme storm in Texas leaves a million without power as golf ball sized hail pelts state

Severe thunderstorms are bringing golf ball-sized hail to Texas, leaving more than a million without power.

Hurricane-force winds and damaging hail blew into the Houston and the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan areas on Tuesday afternoon. More than 1m customers in the state are now without power as of 3 pm local time, according to PowerOutage.us.

Meanwhile, hundreds of flights have been canceled and delayed at nearby airports, including Dallas-Fort Worth International, according to FlightAware.

The storms are expected to last through early Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts. Wind gusts could exceed 75 miles per hour in parts of southeastern Texas, the NWS said, and tornadoes will be possible in southern Texas until 1 am local time on Wednesday.

Officials said the widespread power outages could take days to repair.

Rainbow Hardware store pictured in Dallas, Texas after a destructive thunderstorm rolled through the region. More than 1m people across the state are now without power (AP)

“We did have a significant number of downed lines because of this weather event,” Grant Cruise, a spokesperson for utility company Oncor, said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“In many cases, it’s not going to be simple repairs, we’re looking at complete reconstruction for parts of our area,” Mr Cruise continued.

Thunderstorms throughout Texas knocked down power lines and trees, such as the one pictured in University Park, Texas on Tuesday (AP)

Texas is also hosting a primary run-off election on Tuesday. Voters will decide the final candidates for November’s ballot. However, at least 76 polling places in four counties lost power due to the storms, The Texas Tribune reports.

“[The storm] kind of caught a lot of people on their way,” Nicholas Solorzano, communications manager at the Dallas County Elections Department, told the Tribune. “Unfortunately, many of our locations are still experiencing power outages like schools and libraries.”

Over the weekend, multiple tornados were reported throughout the state with one plowing through Cooke County on Saturday night, approximately 50 miles north of Dallas. The dangerous storms left seven people dead ahead of Memorial Day.

Another 16 people died across the country from severe thunderstorms and tornadoes that pelted several states over the holiday weekend.

Those storms also disrupted Memorial Day travel, causing hundreds of canceled and delayed flights throughout the country. Heavy rain pelted much of Interstate 95 as well, the main north-south freeway that connects the East Coast.