F1 2024 World Championship standings: Latest Drivers' and Constructors' tables

Max Verstappen leads the 2024 Formula One Drivers’ Championship by 13 points after winning the Japanese Grand Prix.

After his retirement in Australia, the defending champion cruised to victory ahead of Sergio Perez for the third Red Bull 1-2 of the 2024 F1 season.

Carlos Sainz bagged a podium finish but remains behind Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in the standings.

After the Scuderia duo come the two McLarens, followed by the Mercedes of George Russell, Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and then Lewis Hamilton.

F1 2024 Drivers’ championship standings

Position Driver Team Points 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 77 2 Sergio Perez Red Bull 64 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 59 4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 5 Lando Norris McLaren 37 6 Oscar Piastri McLaren 32 7 George Russell Mercedes 24 8 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 24 9 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 10 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 9 11 Yuki Tsunoda RB 7 12 Oliver Bearman Ferrari 6 13 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 3 14 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1

F1 2024 Constructors’ championship standings

Position Team Points 1 Red Bull 141 2 Ferrari 120 3 McLaren 69 4 Mercedes 34 5 Aston Martin 33 6 RB 7 7 Haas 4 8 Stake F1 0 9 Williams 0 10 Alpine 0

