F1 2024 World Championship standings: Latest Drivers' and Constructors' tables
Max Verstappen leads the 2024 Formula One Drivers’ Championship by 13 points after winning the Japanese Grand Prix.
After his retirement in Australia, the defending champion cruised to victory ahead of Sergio Perez for the third Red Bull 1-2 of the 2024 F1 season.
Carlos Sainz bagged a podium finish but remains behind Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in the standings.
After the Scuderia duo come the two McLarens, followed by the Mercedes of George Russell, Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and then Lewis Hamilton.
F1 2024 Drivers’ championship standings
Position
Driver
Team
Points
1
Max Verstappen
Red Bull
77
2
Sergio Perez
Red Bull
64
3
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
59
4
Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
55
5
Lando Norris
McLaren
37
6
Oscar Piastri
McLaren
32
7
George Russell
Mercedes
24
8
Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
24
9
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
10
10
Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
9
11
Yuki Tsunoda
RB
7
12
Oliver Bearman
Ferrari
6
13
Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
3
14
Kevin Magnussen
Haas
1
F1 2024 Constructors’ championship standings
Position
Team
Points
1
Red Bull
141
2
Ferrari
120
3
McLaren
69
4
Mercedes
34
5
Aston Martin
33
6
RB
7
7
Haas
4
8
Stake F1
0
9
Williams
0
10
Alpine
0
