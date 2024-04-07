Advertisement

F1 2024 World Championship standings: Latest Drivers' and Constructors' tables

Marc Mayo
·1 min read
Max Verstappen leads the 2024 Formula One Drivers’ Championship by 13 points after winning the Japanese Grand Prix.

After his retirement in Australia, the defending champion cruised to victory ahead of Sergio Perez for the third Red Bull 1-2 of the 2024 F1 season.

Carlos Sainz bagged a podium finish but remains behind Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in the standings.

After the Scuderia duo come the two McLarens, followed by the Mercedes of George Russell, Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and then Lewis Hamilton.

F1 2024 Drivers’ championship standings

Position

Driver

Team

Points

1

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

77

2

Sergio Perez

Red Bull

64

3

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

59

4

Carlos Sainz

Ferrari

55

5

Lando Norris

McLaren

37

6

Oscar Piastri

McLaren

32

7

George Russell

Mercedes

24

8

Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

24

9

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

10

10

Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

9

11

Yuki Tsunoda

RB

7

12

Oliver Bearman

Ferrari

6

13

Nico Hulkenberg

Haas

3

14

Kevin Magnussen

Haas

1

F1 2024 Constructors’ championship standings

Position

Team

Points

1

Red Bull

141

2

Ferrari

120

3

McLaren

69

4

Mercedes

34

5

Aston Martin

33

6

RB

7

7

Haas

4

8

Stake F1

0

9

Williams

0

10

Alpine

0

