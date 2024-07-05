F1 British Grand Prix LIVE: Practice results and times with Lando Norris quickest at Silverstone

Formula One returns to the home of British motor racing this weekend as Silverstone hosts the British Grand Prix.

George Russell was a shock winner last time out in Austria as the Mercedes driver capitalised on a collision between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris late on in the race. Norris was fuming with Verstappen afterwards, setting their rivalry up nicely for Norris’ home race this weekend.

Verstappen leads the world championship by 81 points to Norris going into the British GP, a race he won last year. Russell, despite his victory, is still down in seventh.

Lewis Hamilton is an eight-time winner at Silverstone and has finished on the podium in the last two years. Having not won since December 2021, the seven-time F1 world champion would love nothing more than to return to the top of the podium in front of a crowd who adore him.

Second practice at Silverstone started at 4pm (BST)

Lando Norris fastest in FP1; Stroll 2nd; Piastri 3rd

RED FLAG! Yuki Tsunoda beeched in the gravel early in FP1

Lando Norris played down the collision with Verstappen in Austria

Max Verstappen has an 81-point lead in the world championship

Still a McLaren one-two at the top!

16:49 , Kieran Jackson

Norris and Piastri’s table-topping times still stand as most of the grid switch to long-runs on the hard tyre.

Sergio Perez, who needs a good session, up to P3 - four-tenths off Norris - with Nico Hulkenberg in fourth and Charles Leclerc fifth!

6-10: Hamilton, Verstappen, Sainz, Stroll, Russell

10 mins to go...

Lando Norris goes top as Max Verstappen slides wide!

16:32 , Kieran Jackson

Halfway through the session and here come the McLarens!

Lando Norris top with a 1:26:549, three-tenths quicker than team-mate Oscar Piastri in second! Suddenly, Max Verstappen is down in sixth.

3-10: Hulkenberg, Leclerc, Hamilton, Verstappen, Sainz, Stroll, Russell, Perez

Verstappen sets soft tyre benchmark!

16:26 , Kieran Jackson

Red Bull go early, putting their main man on soft tyres before anyone else - and Verstappen sets a new benchmark of 1:27:233!

Lance Stroll - second in FP1 - is second again early on with Valtteri Bottas third, 0.148 secs off the pace!

4-10: Alonso, Russell, Albon, Zhou, Hamilton, Norris, Sargeant

Over 35 minutes left in the session though...

Max Verstappen quickest early on!

16:16 , Kieran Jackson

By more than two-tenths, Verstappen is top of the standings with a 1:27:831 - Charles Leclerc is second with Lewis Hamilton in third.

4-10: Sainz, Norris, Russell, Piastri, Tsunoda, Perez, Alonso

That’s all on the medium tyres thus far, though some are switching to softs now..

FP2 at Silvestone!

15:58 , Kieran Jackson

It’s time for second practice at Silverstone!

Can Lando Norris back up his excellent display earlier with another quick time at the top of the leaderboard? Or will Max Verstappen and Red Bull respond?

Martin Brundle has his say on Norris/Verstappen:

15:54 , Kieran Jackson

"It can't work" ❌



Can Lando and Max remain both best friends and rivals? 🤔

British GP 2024 F1 weather forecast: Rain expected at Silverstone after Friday practice

15:43 , Kieran Jackson

The British Grand Prix starts on Friday and the weather is set to be mixed over the three days of action at Silverstone.

On practice day on Friday, it is set to be overcast after rain early in the morning. Both sessions, at 12:30pm and 4pm, are set to pass without rain, though a heavy downpour is expected at around 6pm, so those camping at the circuit should take cover.

Full forecast below:

British Grand Prix weather F1 forecast as rain expected at Silverstone

Head of UK motorsport says he would not support F1 race on the streets of London

15:29 , Kieran Jackson

The head of UK motorsport has said he will not support a Formula One race on the streets of London.

The F1 calendar has continued to expand in recent years, with a round on the Las Vegas strip added last season, while a street race in Madrid is also due to make its debut in 2026.

But speaking ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Motorsport UK chairman David Richards cast significant doubt over whether a race in the capital would ever take off.

Head of UK motorsport says he would not support F1 race on the streets of London

Ollie Bearman seals ‘dream’ F1 seat next year as fourth British driver on 2025 grid

15:13 , Kieran Jackson

British teenager Ollie Bearman has signed a “dream” contract to join Haas F1 team next year on a multi-year deal.

The 19-year-old, hailing from Chelmsford in Essex, will become the fourth full-time British driver on the grid in 2025 alongside Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris. He will make his debut in Australia in March.

Bearman, who is racing full-time in F2 this year alongside his duties as a reserve for Ferrari and Haas, impressed when called up to make his F1 debut for Ferrari in Saudi Arabia in March, finishing seventh having replaced the ill Carlos Sainz.

Ollie Bearman seals ‘dream’ F1 seat next year as fourth British driver on 2025 grid

Lando Norris fastest in first practice for British Grand Prix

14:44 , Kieran Jackson

Lando Norris bounced back from his collision with Max Verstappen to put his McLaren at the summit of Friday’s practice order for the British Grand Prix.

Norris, who on Thursday retracted his demand for Verstappen to apologise following their coming together in Austria last weekend, finished 0.134 seconds clear of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.

Oscar Piastri was third in the other McLaren before he broke down in the closing minutes. Piastri, 0.211 sec behind Norris, was able to limp back to the pits.

Full report below:

Lando Norris fastest in first practice for British Grand Prix

British Grand Prix odds!

14:29 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen - 4/7 Lando Norris - 5/2 Oscar Piastri - 14/1 George Russell - 16/1 Lewis Hamilton - 18/1 Charles Leclerc - 25/1 Carlos Sainz - 33/1 Sergio Perez - 50/1 Nico Hulkenberg - 250/1 Kevin Magnussen - 250/1 Alex Albon - 500/1 Daniel Ricciardo - 500/1 Esteban Ocon - 500/1 Fernando Alonso - 500/1 Guanyu Zhou - 500/1 Lance Stroll - 500/1 Logan Sargeant - 500/1 Pierre Gasly - 500/1 Valterri Bottas - 500/1 Yuki Tsunoda - 500/1

Another close shave for Lando with a Red Bull!

14:14 , Kieran Jackson

A scary near-miss between Lando Norris and Isack Hadjar 💨

Christian Horner:

13:56 , Kieran Jackson

“We’re all racers, wheel to wheel is what it’s all about. Last year was a unicorn year. The value of a win which is hard-fought feels much more rewarding.”

FP1 RESULTS IN FULL:

13:48 , Kieran Jackson

Lando Norris fastest in FP1!

13:33 , Kieran Jackson

It’s the perfect initial response from the disappointment of Austria - Lando Norris fastest with a 1:27:420 on the softs, 0.134 secs quicker than the surprise name of Lance Stroll in second.

Oscar Piastri two-tenths down, Verstappen three-tenths and Russell a tad further off - 0.318 secs off Norris.

6-10: Alonso, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Ocon

(Getty Images)

Oscar Piastri is being pushed down the pit-lane!

13:26 , Kieran Jackson

Still not 100% sure what the issue is, but the Australian is being pushed down the pit-lane by the marshals.

Just under four minutes to go for the rest of the field now...

Oscar Piastri has stopped at the pit-lane entry!

13:24 , Kieran Jackson

How odd!

The McLaren driver has stopped just inside the entry to the pit-lane, slightly on the grass.

As a result, the FIA have closed the pit lane entry for now. No yellow-flag needed it seems...

Lando Norris goes fastest on softs!

13:21 , Kieran Jackson

Just 10 minutes to go, the McLaren driver shoots to the top wth a 1:27:420, 0.134 secs ahead of Lance Stroll in second!

Oscar Piastri is third, two-tenths off team-mate Norris, with Max Verstappen in fourth and George Russell in fifth.

6-10: Alonso, Hamilton, Leclerfc, Sainz, Ocon

Times should tumble now though as most switch to the soft tyre!

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

British GP 2024 F1 weather forecast: Rain expected at Silverstone after Friday practice

13:19 , Kieran Jackson

The British Grand Prix starts on Friday and the weather is set to be mixed over the three days of action at Silverstone.

On practice day on Friday, it is set to be overcast after rain early in the morning. Both sessions, at 12:30pm and 4pm, are set to pass without rain, though a heavy downpour is expected at around 6pm, so those camping at the circuit should take cover.

Full forecast below:

British Grand Prix weather F1 forecast as rain expected at Silverstone

Carlos Sainz now top of the timesheets!

13:01 , Kieran Jackson

The Ferrari driver - who won here at Silverstone in 2022 - now tops the timesheets with a 1:227:925, 0.118 seconds clear of eight-time Silverstone winner Lewis Hamilton!

George Russell is 0.121 secs off Sainz, with Max Verstappen down in fourth - four-tenths off the pace of the leading Ferrari.

5-10: Stroll, (mediums) Piastri, Bottas (softs), Alonos, leclerc, Bearman (softs)

(Getty Images)

GREEN FLAG!

12:50 , Kieran Jackson

We’re back racing!

After 20 minutes, at the top of the timesheet is George Russell for Mercedes with a 1:28:156 - two-tenths quicker than Max Verstappen in second.

Everyone on the hard tyre early on here, so not too much to read into it yet!

RED FLAG!

12:45 , Kieran Jackson

Yuki Tsunoda is in the gravel at Luffield!

Session stopped! But the clock keeps ticking as it’s practice...

RED FLAG 🟥



Yuki is left stranded in the gravel after losing the rear in Luffield ⛱

FP1 underway!

12:43 , Kieran Jackson

Here we go then - we’re underway with first practice at Silverstone!

Overcast conditions... but not wet.

Four rookies in for this session: Haas’ Ollie Bearman, Iscak Hadjar for Red Bull, Jack Doohan for Alpine and Franco Colapinto for Williams!

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Max Verstappen reflects on crash with Lando Norris: ‘We already have too many rules’

12:18 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen insists nothing he did in his incident with Lando Norris in Austria was “over the top” with tensions between the two drivers having cooled.

Verstappen and Norris collided on lap 64 of the 71-lap Austrian Grand Prix while vying for the lead last Sunday. Both sustained punctures, with Verstappen finishing fifth and Norris forced to retire.

The pair are close friends off-track yet Norris was fuming at Verstappen for “ruining his race” afterward, insisting the three-time world champion “moved under braking” more than once.

Full story below:

Max Verstappen reflects on crash with Lando Norris: ‘We already have too many rules’

Christian Horner backs Max Verstappen in Lando Norris squabble: ‘He’s not going to change’

12:05 , Kieran Jackson

Red Bull boss Christian Horner insists Lando Norris must learn how to race Max Verstappen after their collision at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Verstappen and Norris came together on lap 64 of the race at the Red Bull Ring when vying for the lead. Both drivers sustained punctures, allowing George Russell to capitalise and claim victory for Mercedes.

Norris and McLaren team principal Andrea Stella were angry afterward, stating three-time F1 world champion Verstappen consistently broke the rules by moving in the braking zone during a few tussles late in the race.

Full piece below:

Horner backs Verstappen in Norris squabble: ‘He’s not going to change’

Leclerc already tempting talk about 2025!

11:27 , Kieran Jackson

"I wanted to text Lewis to let them meet!" 📱



"I wanted to text Lewis to let them meet!" 📱

Is there a Leo Leclerc x Roscoe Hamilton meet-up on the cards this weekend?! 🐾

Lewis Hamilton, eight-time winner of the British GP:

10:58 , Kieran Jackson

"I'm so proud to be able to represent so many people here" 🇬🇧



"I'm so proud to be able to represent so many people here" 🇬🇧

Lewis on racing at Silverstone ❤

Kimi Antonelli: Who is Mercedes teen tipped to replace Lewis Hamilton on F1 grid in 2025?

10:44 , Kieran Jackson

Kimi Antonelli – the teenager tipped as a potential replacement for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next year – is one of the highest-rated prospects in motorsport right now.

The Italian driver is racing in Formula 2 in 2024, having skipped F3, for Prema Racing alongside British teen and Ferrari reserve Ollie Bearman.

Antonelli, 17, is on Mercedes’ books and was signed on to their junior programme at 11 years of age. In the years since, he has won numerous karting and single-seater competitions, which has thrust him into the spotlight at such a young age.

But who is Antonelli?

Kimi Antonelli: Who is Mercedes teen tipped to replace Lewis Hamilton in 2025?

Max Verstappen reflects on crash with Lando Norris: ‘We already have too many rules’

10:02 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen insists nothing he did in his incident with Lando Norris in Austria was “over the top” with tensions between the two drivers having cooled.

Verstappen and Norris collided on lap 64 of the 71-lap Austrian Grand Prix while vying for the lead last Sunday. Both sustained punctures, with Verstappen finishing fifth and Norris forced to retire.

The pair are close friends off-track yet Norris was fuming at Verstappen for “ruining his race” afterward, insisting the three-time world champion “moved under braking” more than once.

Full story below:

Max Verstappen reflects on crash with Lando Norris: ‘We already have too many rules’

Driver Standings ahead of the British Grand Prix:

09:55 , Kieran Jackson

1. Max Verstappen - 237 points

2. Lando Norris - 156 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 150 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 135 points

5. Sergio Perez - 118 points

6. Oscar Piastri - 112 points

7. George Russell - 111 points

8. Lewis Hamilton - 85 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 41 points

10. Yuki Tsunoda - 19 points

11. Lance Stroll - 17 points

12. Nico Hulkenberg - 14 points

13. Daniel Ricciardo - 11 points

14. Oliver Bearman - 6 points

15. Pierre Gasly - 5 points

16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points

17. Esteban Ocon - 3 points

18. Alex Albon - 2 points

19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

09:50 , Kieran Jackson

Good morning and welcome to the British Grand Prix weekend at Silverstone!

After the dramatic end to last week’s Formula 1 action in Austria, we wait to see what the fallout on track... how will Lando Norris and Max Verstappen compete this weekend? And what about Mercedes after their first win in 18 months last year!

It’s practice day today - FP1 at 12:30pm with FP2 at 4pm! (BST).

(Getty Images)

Ollie Bearman seals ‘dream’ F1 seat next year as fourth British driver on 2025 grid

09:59 , Kieran Jackson

British teenager Ollie Bearman has signed a “dream” contract to join Haas F1 team next year on a multi-year deal.

The 19-year-old, hailing from Chelmsford in Essex, will become the fourth full-time British driver on the grid in 2025 alongside Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris. He will make his debut in Australia in March.

Bearman, who is racing full-time in F2 this year alongside his duties as a reserve for Ferrari and Haas, impressed when called up to make his F1 debut for Ferrari in Saudi Arabia in March, finishing seventh having replaced the ill Carlos Sainz.

Ollie Bearman seals ‘dream’ F1 seat next year as fourth British driver on 2025 grid

How can I watch it online and on TV?

09:56 , Kieran Jackson

The British Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and free-to-air Channel 4 in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s and Channel 4’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 1:30pm (BST).

You can watch Channel 4’s coverage of the British Grand Prix for free via their website.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action at Silverstone on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.