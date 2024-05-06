Family demands video of Tarrant County jail death. DA fighting to keep it secret

Tarrant County is attempting to keep video of the in-custody death of Anthony Ray Johnson Jr. under wraps as his family calls for its release.

On Monday, Tarrant County District Attorney Phil Sorrells sent a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office, asking for a ruling on the Star-Telegram’s request for video of the altercation at the county jail that led to Johnson’s death.

Sorrells said he believes the sheriff’s office may withhold the video because the case is under investigation.

Johnson, 31, died April 21 at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth after an altercation with jailers, during what the sheriff’s office called a routine contraband check.

Johnson’s mother, Jacqualyne Johnson, told the Star-Telegram she has not seen the video because the case is under investigation.

Daryl Washington, a Dallas attorney representing Johnson’s family, said he suspects the sheriff’s office is covering something up.

“We are asking and we are demanding that any video footage be released,” Washington said. “They talk about transparency and how they want to be transparent to the public, but in this situation we feel like they’re hiding something that took place.”

On Tuesday, county commissioners will be briefed on the death, according to their meeting agenda.

Anthony Ray Johnson Jr., a Marine veteran, tried to get help when he began noticing the symptoms of a schizophrenic episode, according to his family. Johnson was turned away from mental health facility, his sister said, and was arrested later that day. He died after being pepper-sprayed by officers at the Tarrant County Jail. Courtesy: Johnson family

Speaking during an April 25 press conference, Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn said the altercation was a “perfect storm” and that Johnson’s mental health played a role in what took place. The sheriff’s office has also said detention officers used pepper spray on Johnson. Waybourn did not take questions from reporters.

Johnson was diagnosed with schizophrenia after serving in the Marines, his sister Janell Johnson said.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office did not respond to requests for comment Monday. Waybourn attends most county commissioners meeting but is not listed as a speaker Tuesday.

County Commissioner Alisa Simmons has asked for the U.S. Justice Department to investigate.

Staff writers Cody Copeland and James Hartley contributed to this report.