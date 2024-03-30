Family wanted: Full of laughter and honesty, Daisie would do well in a small family

With a one-of-a-kind personality, Daisie is full of laughter and positive energy and known as a pro on the playground.

That’s where you can find the 12-year-old swinging on the monkey bars and landing a flip. Then, because of her knack for basketball, she’s off shooting hoops. And when she’s not on the playground, Daisie enjoys puzzles and the process of seeing a beautiful scene come to life, piece by piece.

Daisie is good at communicating her needs and is known to be quite honest. She would benefit from a small family, capable of offering structure and patience. At this time, Daisie’s case team is only considering families residing in the state of Kansas.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at adoptkskids.org. You can also send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857).

Daisie’s case number is CH-8102.