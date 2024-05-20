Famous birthdays for May 20: Tony Goldwyn, Timothy Olyphant

Tony Goldwyn arrives on the red carpet at the "A Good Person" screening at Metrograph on March 20, 2023, in New York City. The actor turns 64 on May 20. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

May 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- William Thornton, architect of the Capitol in Washington, in 1759

-- Dolley Madison, wife of the fourth U.S. president, James Madison, in 1768

-- French novelist Honore de Balzac in 1799

-- English philosopher/economist John Stuart Mill in 1806

-- German Emile Berliner, inventor of the flat phonograph record, in 1851

-- Actor James Stewart in 1908

-- Israeli leader Moshe Dayan in 1915

-- Comedian George Gobel in 1919

-- Actor Anthony Zerbe in 1936 (age 88)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Stan Mikita in 1940

-- Japanese baseball home run king Sadaharu Oh in 1940 (age 84)

File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

-- Musician Joe Cocker in 1944

-- Musician/actor Cher, born Cherilyn Sarkisian, in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Dave Thomas in 1948 (age 76)

-- Ronald Prescott Reagan, son of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan, in 1958 (age 66)

-- Musician Jane Wiedlin (Go-Go's) in 1958 (age 66)

-- Actor Bronson Pinchot in 1959 (age 65)

-- Musician Israel Kamakawiwoʻole in 1959

-- Actor John Billingsley in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Tony Goldwyn in 1960 (age 64)

-- TV personality Ted Allen in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Mindy Cohn in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Timothy Olyphant in 1968 (age 56)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Race car driver Tony Stewart in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Busta Rhymes, born Trevor George Smith Jr., in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Matt Czuchry in 1977 (age 47)

-- Musician Rachel Platten in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Jack Gleeson in 1992 (age 32)