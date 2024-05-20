Famous birthdays for May 20: Tony Goldwyn, Timothy Olyphant
May 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- William Thornton, architect of the Capitol in Washington, in 1759
-- Dolley Madison, wife of the fourth U.S. president, James Madison, in 1768
-- French novelist Honore de Balzac in 1799
-- English philosopher/economist John Stuart Mill in 1806
-- German Emile Berliner, inventor of the flat phonograph record, in 1851
-- Actor James Stewart in 1908
-- Israeli leader Moshe Dayan in 1915
-- Comedian George Gobel in 1919
-- Actor Anthony Zerbe in 1936 (age 88)
-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Stan Mikita in 1940
-- Japanese baseball home run king Sadaharu Oh in 1940 (age 84)
-- Musician Joe Cocker in 1944
-- Musician/actor Cher, born Cherilyn Sarkisian, in 1946 (age 78)
-- Actor Dave Thomas in 1948 (age 76)
-- Ronald Prescott Reagan, son of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan, in 1958 (age 66)
-- Musician Jane Wiedlin (Go-Go's) in 1958 (age 66)
-- Actor Bronson Pinchot in 1959 (age 65)
-- Musician Israel Kamakawiwoʻole in 1959
-- Actor John Billingsley in 1960 (age 64)
-- Actor Tony Goldwyn in 1960 (age 64)
-- TV personality Ted Allen in 1965 (age 59)
-- Actor Mindy Cohn in 1966 (age 58)
-- Actor Timothy Olyphant in 1968 (age 56)
-- Race car driver Tony Stewart in 1971 (age 53)
-- Musician Busta Rhymes, born Trevor George Smith Jr., in 1972 (age 51)
-- Actor Matt Czuchry in 1977 (age 47)
-- Musician Rachel Platten in 1981 (age 43)
-- Actor Jack Gleeson in 1992 (age 32)