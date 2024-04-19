Fans Are Convinced Taylor Swift's New Song "thanK you aIMee" Is About Kim Kardashian

Check those capital letters.

Happy new album day, Swifties!



At midnight, Taylor Swift dropped The Tortured Poets Department — plus a bonus record, titled The Alchemy — and fans have already decoded lyrics and found for Easter eggs in the 30-plus new songs that were just released. And while it was expected for Swift to slam her exes (ahem, Joe Alwyn) in the tracks, she also seemingly took aim at Kim Kardashian and their longstanding feud.



In the song "thanK you aIMee," which spells Kim with its strategic capitalization of the letters K,I, and M, Swift sings about a high school bully who the internet is convinced is Kardashian. For starters, she references the reality star's signature fake tan, singing, "When I picture my hometown / There's a bronze spray-tanned statue of you / And a plaque underneath it / That threatens to push me down the stairs, at our school."



But what's more telling is the second verse, which reads: "And it wasn't a fair fight, or a clean kill / Each time that Aimee stomped across my gravе / And then she wrote hеadlines / In the local paper, laughing at each baby step I'd take." The "grave" she mentions might just be the one Swift crawls out of in her music video for "Look What You Made Me Do" from her 2017 Reputation album.



Finally, the pop star appears to meta-reference the pseudonym she uses for Kim in the song. "And maybe you've reframed it / And in your mind, you never beat my spirit black and blue / I don't think you've changed much / And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues / And one day, your kid comes home singin' / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you," Swift sings in the bridge of the tune.

Swift and Kardashian's drama goes way back and reached its peak in 2016 when the SKIMs founder's ex-husband Kanye West released the song "Famous," in which he raps, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous."

Kardashian claimed that Swift knew of West's lyrics in advance and shared an edited phone call between them discussing the song before its release. But it wasn't until March 2020 that the full call was leaked online, revealing that Swift was kept in the dark about certain details of the song, particularly the line, "that bitch."

Three years later, Swift spoke about the feud during her TIME 2023 Person of the Year interview, telling the outlet, "Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me. You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar."

She continued, “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

