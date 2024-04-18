Fans Have A Lot Of Feelings As A Celebrity Version Of The Traitors Is Reported To Be In The Works

Claudia Winkleman in The Traitors castle BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

The Traitors gripped the nation when it arrived on screens back in 2022, and managed it again when season two aired earlier in the year.

It now looks like a UK celebrity version might be on the cards.

According to Deadline, talks are currently in progress about introducing celebs to the reality show format, which sees contestants from all walks of life spending time in a Scottish castle with the aim of weeding out “Traitors” from “Faithfuls” for a hefty cash prize.

Several unnamed “sources” have told the US media publication that an agreement is close between Studio Lambert – the production company behind the show – and the BBC.

If all goes ahead, the first celebrity series will reportedly film and air in 2025, after which season three of the regular version of The Traitors will have already been shown.

Claudia striking a pose with the cast of The Traitors' second season BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Host Claudia Winkleman is also tipped to present the celebrity version. Because both seasons of The Traitors have found fans in A-list celebrities, Deadline has been told that the BBC has high ambitions for recruits.

As the word began to spread online, many fans were open to the prospect of a celebrity version if the show can secure a strong cast and maintain its tried and tested formula.

If they get the right people, this could be brilliant https://t.co/EJaugsdkng — Matt (@matt_johnson_89) April 18, 2024

I don’t hate this as long as it doesn’t replace the normal version tbh. Plus would love the normal version to have a little side show (30mins?) that just shows them all talking like normal people see we get to know them better too. #thetraitorshttps://t.co/aRHekkWjtH — LewisJ 👁️ 🇭🇷🇨🇭🇳🇱🇮🇪🇩🇪🇱🇹🇱🇻 (@LewisJ815) April 18, 2024

After the second season of the US version wrapped, I was thinking that this would be a great idea. Hope this happens here! — 🌸Kim🌸 (@ImMissingTexas) April 18, 2024

This will be good, depending on who they sign for it! — lauren (@laurgrac1) April 18, 2024

Here for this, just hope they get the casting right — Jelz (@Jelz22) April 18, 2024

This is going to be hell. Cant wait. https://t.co/RsuqD6hiNV — Steph is in the KNTRY era 🤠 (@stechu___) April 18, 2024

Some even began sharing their predictions and wishlists for the BBC’s star-studded line-up.

they NEED to cast sharon osbourne and amanda holden 😭 https://t.co/XGOmCTG6BN — Liam (@liamandrews123) April 18, 2024

Give us a Strictly pro please ahhahahah — eddo (@eddoofficial) April 18, 2024

Kim Woodburn — Charlie Watts (@char1iewatts) April 18, 2024

Jamie Laing and Judi Love incoming https://t.co/JBWlJRSUXN — 𝐐 (@LowQualityRegen) April 18, 2024

Would love to see Tom Daley on it! — Marc Goldie (@marcgoldie) April 18, 2024

Would love to see @TiaKofi in this. — Faney Akez (ng #BINI) 🏳️🌈🌸 (@faneyakez) April 18, 2024

Mr Blobby struggling to get his hood off in Traitor's Tower while David Beckham and Natalie Cassidy wait. It's going to be PHENOMENAL. — Jamie Mellor (@JamieMellor) April 18, 2024

Liz Truss? 😆 — Margot Quinn (@margotquinn) April 18, 2024

Wagatha Christie Part 2 I’m hearing https://t.co/sJTp6HkA3n — Jake (@jake_galecfc) April 18, 2024

Though others were less convinced, and expressed their worries a celeb version would ruin the unique appeal of The Traitors altogether.

Eugh. The beauty of the show is ordinary people trying to figure ordinary people out. Not every show needs a “celebrity” version. We already know how clueles the guy from Towie is, and how backstabby them from Love Island are. — Darren Miller (@dazzmiller) April 18, 2024

And that’ll be the death of a great show 😔 — Darren (@dizsaidwhat) April 18, 2024

This is terrible news. https://t.co/Y4DtbD9q2i — IAN HYLAND (@HylandIan) April 18, 2024

*sigh* — Adam Khan (@Adam_Khan100) April 18, 2024

This would be a mistake. A key part of the success of the show has been the casting of normal, ordinary people. https://t.co/0tYaCueZ3j — Jason Brautigam (@DizzyJB) April 18, 2024

One way to ruin a great show — UK Golden Knight (@UKGoldenKnight) April 18, 2024

Ah, I’m torn, I love the show, I’ll watch a celebrity version, but I’ll prefer the normal version - somewhat hypocritical I know - because I’m sure personally I’ll probably quite like the celeb version because I’ve got faith in producers - but this is best way to oversaturise — AJ (@AJB2295) April 18, 2024

i cannot express enough how much we don’t need this https://t.co/62hvqFQYDFpic.twitter.com/LljQYXhxS1 — emma ✨ (@emsth0ughts) April 18, 2024

Stakes aren’t as high so seems abit pointless — Craig Belcher (@CraigBelcher01) April 18, 2024

The American incarnation of The Traitors is presented by Alan Cumming, and incorporates famous contestants, with previous participants including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville, former speaker of the house John Bercow and Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

